Paytm 750Mn Monthly Transactions Surpasses Pre-COVID Levels With Over 42% Market Share

Paytm which is one of the largest e-wallets & online payments apps have registered around 750Mn monthly transactions for business payments. The increase in the number of the ‘All-in-One Payment Gateway’ is due to the growing need for online payments portal from numerous service sectors such as BFSI, retail & D2C e-commerce, utilities, edTech, food delivery, digital entertainment, gaming and online shift of businesses during and post COVID times surpassing the previous years.

Paytm registers 750Mn monthly transactions surpassing the pre-COVID levels

The recent challenging times have helped various digital platforms to grow, especially online payment apps. Paytm's growth was accelerated due to its instant adoption of various payment modes such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm PostPaid, Paytm Gift Vouchers, and Loyalty Points in addition to the standard payment methods such as UPI, net banking, all debit and credit cards. The application's growth is also fuelled by offering UPI and Rupay transactions completely free for online businesses, SMBs and large enterprises.

Paytm's Payment Gateway, lead by Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Shama, does not levy any charges on UPI & Rupay transactions nor circumvent any guidelines by levying such charges. On the latest developments surrounding its growth in recent times, Paytm said in a mail that "The ever-increasing adoption of payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI have contributed about 60% to the total transactions registered on the gateway. Also, Paytm PostPaid & EMI services which were launched last year has continued to gain popularity with users and are registering 25% month-on-month growth."

With a powerful merchant dashboard, Paytm allows merchants to run their business effectively. It also allows businesses to create payment links, disburse funds through payouts, view transactions and settlement reports, generate invoices, issue refunds, and do a lot more. Due to these offerings, several start-ups and developers are quickly integrating the comprehensive services and digitizing their business processes. As per RedSeer, the organisation has over 42% market share naming it as one of the fastest-growing payments apps.

