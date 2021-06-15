Paytm Allows Users To Book COVID Vaccine Slots Directly On App; Here's How You Can Get One

Paytm has now launched a new feature on its app that will allow users to directly book a slot for COVID-19 vaccination. The user can easily book slots at the nearest vaccination centre based on their area, age, and vaccine type. Paytm app made the announcement about the availability of new feature on its official Twitter handle.

Users can book vaccine slots on Paytm app

Paytm users will be allowed to search and book their vaccination slots at the nearest centre through the Paytm app. The app will display the availability of both the vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. The users can filter options through the choices for age groups, 18 to 44 years or 45+ years. Users can choose between free and paid vaccines. They have to also choose the dose number they have to get administered with i.e whether it is the first dose or second dose. The users can then select their preferred time slot for getting vaccinated.

The service available on the digital payment app Payment will be second of its kind, after the government's COWIN portal. The government has enabled third-party services like Paytm to help the citizens book vaccination slots so that more and more people get vaccinated.

Last month, the digital financial services platform had launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder on the Paytm app. The vaccine slot finder allowed users to monitor vaccine slot availability in 780 districts across India. Users could quickly and easily filter vaccine slots based on their position and age. The Vaccine Slot Finder showed available vaccination slots for the duration of the next four weeks, and there was an option to choose between the people who are of age 18 up to 45.

