Paytm Money Vs Zerodha: Brokerage, Charges, And More Compared; Which One's Better?

Paytm Money vs Zerodha for you. Here is all you need to know about the comparison between Paytm Money and Zerodha brokerage, charges, and more. Read ahead

Yash Tripathi
paytm money vs zerodha

Paytm Money and Zerodha


A majority of people, especially early teens have started educating themselves about money and how to grow it. It all began when many social media influencers started providing valuable info about investment and stock trading. This has led to a boom in the market leading to a number of apps coming to ease the work of an investor. However, talking about stock trading apps, many people have developed a few favourites over the years, some of which include Zerodha and Paytm Money. That is the reason why many people are wondering about Paytm Money vs Zerodha and which ones are the best stock trading apps. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Paytm Money vs Zerodha

Paytm Money vs Zerodha Investment options

Investment Options

Paytm Money

 Zerodha

Stock / Equity

 Yes

Yes

Commodity

 No

Yes

Currency

 No

Yes

Initial Public Offers (IPO)

 Yes

Yes
Mutual Funds Yes

Yes

Bond / NCD

 No

No
Dept No

No

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges (Opening)

Types

 Paytm Money charges Zerodha Charges

Trading Account Opening Charges

 Rs 200

Rs 200

Trading Account AMC Charges

 Free

Free

Demat Account Opening Charges

 Free

Re. 0

Demat Account AMC Charges

 Free

Rs 300

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges (Brokerage)

Account Type

Paytm Money

 Zerodha

Fixed Charges

 NA

-

Equity Delivery Brokerage

Rs 0 (Free - Minimum Rs 0.01 per executed order)

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Equity Intraday Brokerage

R10 per executed order or 0.05% whichever is lower

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Equity Options Brokerage

Rs 10 per executed order

Rs 20 per executed order

Currency Futures Trading Brokerage 

Rs 10 per executed order

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Currency Options Trading Brokerage 

 -

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
Commodity Futures Trading Brokerage

-

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Commodity Options Trading Brokerage

 -

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges

Charges

Paytm Money

 Zerodha

Minimum Brokerage Charges

Rs 0.01 per executed order on Equity Delivery trades

0.05% in Intraday and F&O

Other Brokerage Charges

Platform Usage Fees - Rs300 p.a; Physical Statements/Documents - â‚¹300 per request + â‚¹300 per Courier

Physical contact notes: Rs 20, Trade SMS Alerts: Rs 1 per SMS

Call & Trade Charges

 Rs 50 per executed order Rs 300

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges (Transaction)

Account Type

 Paytm Money Zerodha

Equity Delivery

NSE Rs 325 per Cr (0.00325%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

Equity Intraday

NSE Rs 325 per Cr (0.00325%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

Equity Futures

 NSE Rs 190 per Cr (0.0019%)

NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%)

Equity Options 

Rs 5,000 per Cr (0.05%)

NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium)

Currency Futures 

-

NSE Rs 130 per Cr (0.0013%) | BSE Rs 26 per Cr (0.00026%)

Currency Options 

-

NSE Rs 2900 per Cr (0.029%) | BSE Rs 2600 per Cr (0.026%) (on premium)
Commodity

-

Group A - Rs 290 per Cr (0.0029%)

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

