Paytm Money Vs Zerodha: Brokerage, Charges, And More Compared; Which One's Better?

A majority of people, especially early teens have started educating themselves about money and how to grow it. It all began when many social media influencers started providing valuable info about investment and stock trading. This has led to a boom in the market leading to a number of apps coming to ease the work of an investor. However, talking about stock trading apps, many people have developed a few favourites over the years, some of which include Zerodha and Paytm Money. That is the reason why many people are wondering about Paytm Money vs Zerodha and which ones are the best stock trading apps. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Paytm Money vs Zerodha

Paytm Money vs Zerodha Investment options

Investment Options Paytm Money Zerodha Stock / Equity Yes Yes Commodity No Yes Currency No Yes Initial Public Offers (IPO) Yes Yes Mutual Funds Yes Yes Bond / NCD No No Dept No No

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges (Opening)

Types Paytm Money charges Zerodha Charges Trading Account Opening Charges Rs 200 Rs 200 Trading Account AMC Charges Free Free Demat Account Opening Charges Free Re. 0 Demat Account AMC Charges Free Rs 300

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges (Brokerage)

Account Type Paytm Money Zerodha Fixed Charges NA - Equity Delivery Brokerage Rs 0 (Free - Minimum Rs 0.01 per executed order) Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Equity Intraday Brokerage R10 per executed order or 0.05% whichever is lower Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Equity Options Brokerage Rs 10 per executed order Rs 20 per executed order Currency Futures Trading Brokerage Rs 10 per executed order Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Currency Options Trading Brokerage - Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Commodity Futures Trading Brokerage - Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Commodity Options Trading Brokerage - Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges

Charges Paytm Money Zerodha Minimum Brokerage Charges Rs 0.01 per executed order on Equity Delivery trades 0.05% in Intraday and F&O Other Brokerage Charges Platform Usage Fees - Rs300 p.a; Physical Statements/Documents - â‚¹300 per request + â‚¹300 per Courier Physical contact notes: Rs 20, Trade SMS Alerts: Rs 1 per SMS Call & Trade Charges Rs 50 per executed order Rs 300

Paytm Money charges vs Zerodha charges (Transaction)

Account Type Paytm Money Zerodha Equity Delivery NSE Rs 325 per Cr (0.00325%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) Equity Intraday NSE Rs 325 per Cr (0.00325%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) Equity Futures NSE Rs 190 per Cr (0.0019%) NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%) Equity Options Rs 5,000 per Cr (0.05%) NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium) Currency Futures - NSE Rs 130 per Cr (0.0013%) | BSE Rs 26 per Cr (0.00026%) Currency Options - NSE Rs 2900 per Cr (0.029%) | BSE Rs 2600 per Cr (0.026%) (on premium) Commodity - Group A - Rs 290 per Cr (0.0029%)

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock