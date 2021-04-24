Paytm Money Vs Zerodha: Brokerage, Charges, And More Compared; Which One's Better?

Quick links:
Paytm Money and Zerodha
A majority of people, especially early teens have started educating themselves about money and how to grow it. It all began when many social media influencers started providing valuable info about investment and stock trading. This has led to a boom in the market leading to a number of apps coming to ease the work of an investor. However, talking about stock trading apps, many people have developed a few favourites over the years, some of which include Zerodha and Paytm Money. That is the reason why many people are wondering about Paytm Money vs Zerodha and which ones are the best stock trading apps. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
|
Investment Options
|
Paytm Money
|Zerodha
|
Stock / Equity
|Yes
|
Yes
|
Commodity
|No
|
Yes
|
Currency
|No
|
Yes
|
Initial Public Offers (IPO)
|Yes
|
Yes
|Mutual Funds
|Yes
|
Yes
|
Bond / NCD
|No
|
No
|Dept
|No
|
No
|
Types
|Paytm Money charges
|Zerodha Charges
|
Trading Account Opening Charges
|Rs 200
|
Rs 200
|
Trading Account AMC Charges
|Free
|
Free
|
Demat Account Opening Charges
|Free
|
Re. 0
|
Demat Account AMC Charges
|Free
|
Rs 300
|
Account Type
|
Paytm Money
|Zerodha
|
Fixed Charges
|NA
|
-
|
Equity Delivery Brokerage
|
Rs 0 (Free - Minimum Rs 0.01 per executed order)
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Equity Intraday Brokerage
|
R10 per executed order or 0.05% whichever is lower
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Equity Options Brokerage
|
Rs 10 per executed order
|
Rs 20 per executed order
|
Currency Futures Trading Brokerage
|
Rs 10 per executed order
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Currency Options Trading Brokerage
|-
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|Commodity Futures Trading Brokerage
|
-
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Commodity Options Trading Brokerage
|-
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|Charges
|
Paytm Money
|Zerodha
|
Minimum Brokerage Charges
|
Rs 0.01 per executed order on Equity Delivery trades
|
0.05% in Intraday and F&O
|
Other Brokerage Charges
|
Platform Usage Fees - Rs300 p.a; Physical Statements/Documents - â‚¹300 per request + â‚¹300 per Courier
|
Physical contact notes: Rs 20, Trade SMS Alerts: Rs 1 per SMS
|
Call & Trade Charges
|Rs 50 per executed order
|Rs 300
|
Account Type
|Paytm Money
|Zerodha
|
Equity Delivery
|
NSE Rs 325 per Cr (0.00325%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
Equity Intraday
|
NSE Rs 325 per Cr (0.00325%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
Equity Futures
|NSE Rs 190 per Cr (0.0019%)
|
NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%)
|
Equity Options
|
Rs 5,000 per Cr (0.05%)
|
NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium)
|
Currency Futures
|
-
|
NSE Rs 130 per Cr (0.0013%) | BSE Rs 26 per Cr (0.00026%)
|
Currency Options
|
-
|
NSE Rs 2900 per Cr (0.029%) | BSE Rs 2600 per Cr (0.026%) (on premium)
|Commodity
|
-
|
Group A - Rs 290 per Cr (0.0029%)