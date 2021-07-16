Pension Slips Can Now Be Sent By Banks Through WhatsApp

The Centre has informed the banks that they can use social media apps like WhatsApp, and not just SMS or email, to send pension slips to pensioners after their account is credited, according to an official order. This decision was taken to make sure that the pensions had more accessibility and to make the process easier for pensioners. The order released by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare said, "Banks may use social media apps like WhatsApp along with SMS and email to send pension slips to pensioners."

The willingness of banks

In a meeting last month with the Ministry’s department of pension and pensioners, the Centralised Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of Pension Distributing Banks discussed the issue of providing the breakup of the monthly pension to pensioners. The order said that the banks were requested to undertake this welfare measure as this information is required by pensioners in connection with Income Tax, Dearness Relief payments and DR arrears among others. It is believed that the banks welcomed the idea and immediately expressed their willingness to provide the information. The CPPCs of Pension Disbursing Banks have been requested to ensure compliance with the above instructions for improving the “Ease of Living” for pensioners.

Part of the 7th pay commission update

The order stated, "Accordingly, all pension disbursing banks should issue pension slips to pensioners after the credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and email (wherever available) also." The electronic pension slip sent through WhatsApp should provide the complete details of the monthly pension that was paid along with the breakup of the amount credited and if there are any tax deductions. Central Government Employees’ salaries and pensions are based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The Central government also increased the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) after a gap of one and a half years from 17 percent to 28 percent, benefiting nearly 1.14 crore employees and pensioners. The decision on the DA and DR was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.