PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Status And Beneficiary List Checking: Easy Step-by-step Guide

The Indian government had launched PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme for the farmers of the country to provide them with financial assistance with their farming needs. As part of the scheme, the government is transferring two thousand rupees to the bank account of farmers who have registered for the service. A total of six thousand is transferred to the eligible farmers in three equal instalments during a year.

The relief package can prove to be one of the most beneficial schemes for small and marginal farmers who find it difficult to carry out farming activities due to lack of funds or resources.

PM Kisan beneficiary list

The government is transferring the next instalment of the scheme amount to eligible farmers and the new list is now available on the official website of PM Kisan.

People who have applied for the scheme will need to visit the PM Kisan website and verify if their names have been approved to benefit from the relief package. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana at the link here.

Step 2: Under ‘Farmers Corner,’ click on ‘Beneficiary list.’

Step 3: Now, you need to input all of the requested details and hit the ‘Get Report’ button for results.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi status

Applicants can also check the current status for their accounts on the website. You can follow these simple steps to view your account status:

Step 1: Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website here.

Step 2: Under ‘Farmer Corner,’ click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option.

Step 3: Now, under ‘Know Beneficiary Status,’ you can need either your Adhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number.

Step 4: Select any of the options, enter the details and hit ‘Get data.’

The government is sending the next instalment of two thousand rupees to all the farmers who are eligible for the PM-Kisan Samman Yojana scheme.

For farmers who have not applied for the scheme yet, they can still register online by accessing the ‘New Farmer Registration’ section on the homepage and filling out the requested details.

Image credits: rajesh_ram | Unsplash