PM Modi Announces 'Covin' Software For Covid Vaccine Information & Tracking In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired an all-party meet and briefed the party leaders and country about the ongoing efforts for the development of a COVID vaccine. During his closing remarks, PM Modi also stated that the government has developed a software - Covin - to keep track of the information pertaining to the Covid vaccine. Among other things, PM Modi also confirmed that a vaccine will be available in a few weeks.

All about Covin software for Covid vaccine tracking

PM Modi has said that apart from other facilities like logistics and cold-chain equipment for the vaccine storage, the government has developed 'Covin' software that will be available for users to keep a track of information. In addition, he also remarked that the software will provide real-time data of vaccine stocks and storage information.

"India has developed dedicated software for users of Covid vaccine. The Covin software will show real-time data of available stocks and storage information for the users." said PM Modi.

Apart from this, PM Modi spoke about the special task group which was setup for COVID-19 vaccine research. In addition, PM Modi also spoke about the National expert group which includes technical experts, officials from the state and Central governments and zonal officers. Talking about the coordination between the Centre and state, PM Modi assured that the National expert group is working closely with the state governments. The national expert group will be responsible for major decisions. PM Modi also welcomed inputs related to vaccine pricing from state governments.

'Covid Vaccine to be ready in few weeks': Experts

The Prime Minister also said that the experts believe that COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks and soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. "Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he said.

Coronavirus tally in India

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As many as 95,34,965 cases of novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country so far, including 4,22,943 active cases and 89,73,373 recoveries. With 526 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,648.

