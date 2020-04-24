E-Gram Swaraj & Swamitva Yojana: All About Apps PM Modi Launched For India's Panchayats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Sarpanchs of village panchayats on Friday via videoconferencing spoke about the two new Apps launched by the government to bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas of the country. The two new Apps that will play a crucial role in the upliftment of the gram panchayats are E-Gram Swaraj & Panchayati Raj App and Swamitva Yojana.

E-Gram Swaraj & Panchayati Raj App

While elaborating on the specifics of the E-Gram Swaraj & Panchayati Raj App, PM Modi said, "E-Gram Swaraj App is nothing but Simplified Work-based Accounting Application. This app is a big move towards the holistic digitization of gram panchayats. In future, this app will be a single point platform for keeping all accounts of the gram panchayats. Going forward there will be no need to use different platforms for different needs of the gram panchayats."

The E-Gram Swaraj App will have records of all the progressive actions by the Panchayats and the funds allocated to them. Moreover, any citizen will be able to log in to the app and access the developmental works of the panchayat. People will be able to track the progress from filing of a project for the panchayat to its completion, giving more power to the people and increasing transparency.

Swamitva Yojana App

Another revolutionary initiative by the government is the Swamitva Yojana which is an effort to give citizens the right documents to their entitled land. PM Modi said, "Under this initiative, all the houses and properties in villages will be mapped through drones, after which, the people will get the title deed for their property. This will be instrumental in better planning of the infrastructural programs in villages. It will also remove the apprehensions and fear among people related to property."

Speaking about the ongoing Coronavirus Crisis, PM Modi said that the pandemic has been a big learning for the nation. It has taught the nation that "we have to become self-reliant". India is approaching the last week of the extended Coronavirus lockdown, which by the end would have amounted to almost 40 days. The country has thus far identified just over 23,000 total cases, with 718 deaths so far, and just under 4800 recoveries.