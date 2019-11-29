PMCO Fall Split 2019 Grand Finale: India All The Way, What You Should Know?

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 has now reached the finals. First of all, it is a primary key to know that the teams from India viz Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming are the flag bearers of the country and have done extremely well in demolishing their opponents in their path towards direct qualification for the finals. AT this juncture, it becomes key to check out key factors, if you follow PUBG Mobile.

What you should know before the PMCO Fall Split 2019 grand finale?

Firstly, Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming notched up record number of kills during the regional qualifiers. These teams notched up a total of 186 killings in the regional qualifier finals. Team Entity and Team SOUL finished in the first and second position in the South-East Asian regional qualifiers hence capturing more eyeballs than ever. This performance, or a similar one, could realistically be showcased during the global finale as well.

Now, this becomes important from the perspective of players and loyalists following the PMCO Fall Split 2019 tournament so far. You could keep the cheers on for both Team SOUL and Team Entity. You could at least start from now. These would motivate the teams from India manifold.

Another update that you should know before the finale is that Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming have potentially found global mentions from PUBG Mobile on its global social media handles. This represents a big plus for both the teams from India considering the emerging eSports market in the country. More and more players could follow Team SOUL as well as Team Entity Gaming’s lead and take to developing the eSports sector in India. This, therefore, becomes vital and worth remembering for a long time to come. We could now only hope that both the teams go all the way and lift that al-elusive global championship in PUBG Mobile eSports.

