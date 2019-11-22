PMCO Fall Split 2019 Prelims Countdown Begins, All Eyes On Team India, Keep The Cheer On

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 global preliminaries are now only hours away from kickoff. USP of the event, this time around, is the strong Indian representation. Indian eSports teams viz Team INS, Team IND, and Team Synerge Gaming have made it to the global preliminary round. A victory here would take one team to the global finals on 30 November.

PMCO Fall Split 2019

Now, the global preliminaries are slated to begin on 23 November and go on till 25 November in Kuala Lumpur. Here, gauging the manner in which India’s own teams have progressed so far with respect to PUBG Mobile gameplays, it is not an exaggeration to place bets on the Indian contingent to go all the way and lift the crown of the PMCO Fall Split 2019 global championship. The fact about three Indian teams making it to the global preliminaries itself is a moment to rejoice, as Indian eSports and PUBG Mobile are still emerging. Even netizens (especially Twitterati) seems to be rallying behind the Indian contingent.

Prelims starting tomorrow. Make your predictions as to who's going through to the Global Finals of PMCO, happening next week!



Go! pic.twitter.com/266Iyqnro1 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 22, 2019

IND, INS,SRG 🔥 — Parag Gaur (@ParagGaur6) November 22, 2019

Proven :

Pubg Is Not Only Game Its An Emotion❤#Teamsoul pic.twitter.com/lzWb1v9Kjz — K®üÑ@L🗨️🙇 (@maasummladka) November 11, 2019

At this juncture, India also could fortify its strong presence in the global finals of the PMCO Fall Split 2019. This is because the country's best team Team SOUL are already in the finale along with Entity Gaming. Both the teams qualified directly to the global finals. Hence, this time around there is realistic possibility of Indian teams coming out tops in the PMCO Fall Split 2019.

Also Read: Netizens Cheer For Team SOUL, Other Teams From India For PMCO Fall Split Prelims - Finals

Also Read: PUBG Team SOUL’s Visa Finally In Their Hands For The 26 July Berlin Finals, Twitterati Cannot Contain Their Excitement To Potentially See India Lifting The Crown

Also Read: Why You Should Place Your Bets On India To Win The PMCO Fall Split 2019 Crown​​​​​​​