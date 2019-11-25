The Debate
The Debate
PMCO Fall Split 2019: Team IND Goes For Kill, There Is Still Hope For Qualification

Ater Match 12 on Day 2, Team IND finished at fifth position. Team INS finished at twelfth. Then, Team Synerge finished thirteenth.

Written By Rahul R | Mumbai | Updated On:
Team IND

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019  preliminaries that witnessed as many as three Indian teams in the fray viz Team IND, Team INS, and Team Synerge Gaming, has now ended. After Match 12, none of these teams found place within the top 3. Check out full standings below.  

Standings of Team IND, and more

After Match 12 on Day 2, Team IND finished at fifth position. Team INS finished at twelfth. Then, Team Synerge finished thirteenth. This was after Match 12 on Day 2 at PMCO Fall Split 2019. The top place was bagged by Team Mega. This was followed by Team BTR, and Team AST respectively. Check out full standings list below.  

 

Here, it is also worth understanding that Team IND emerged winner with 15 kills after Match 12. But this was not sufficient to garner them a top 3 finish. At this point in time, it is also worth remembering that there is one more day left for the prelims to end. Team IND, Team INS, and Team Synerge could still make it directly to the finals. In this regard, check out below some reactions from netizens (Twitterati) with respect to cheering for the PUBG Mobile eSports teams from India.  

 

 

 In this regard, the global finale takes place from 30 November and goes on till 1 December. Team SOUL is already in the finals, along with Team Entity Gaming. There is still hope for India to lift the major eSports PMCO Fall Split 2019 global crown. 

Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2019 Prelims Countdown Begins, All Eyes On Team India, Keep The Cheer On

Also Read: Netizens Cheer For Team SOUL, Other Teams From India For PMCO Fall Split Prelims - Finals

 

Published:
COMMENT
