PMCO Fall Split 2019 – Team SOUL, Others Have Potential Last Chance At Global Gold

Team SOUL- arguably the best team in Indian eSports as far as PUBG Mobile is concerned, has reached another finals of another global tournament. This is the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019. This opportunity is a golden one, and if gone into waste, could be the last such opportunity for the team in capturing a global gold.

Strategy is eye-grabbing

Now, along with Team SOUL, other teams such as Team Entity Gaming, Team INS, and Team IND are also in line to capture the crown. However, Team Entity Gaming has also directly qualified for the global finals on 30 November like Team SOUL. The other teams are now in the global preliminaries. Hence, India has a good opportunity now to go for gold. The strategy of the players from India now needs to be tweaked so that the gold is captured imminently. If wasted, then future global PUBG Mobile events come at a relatively later date – meaning potentially a longer wait.

Therefore, Team SOUL – along with that of the other teams from India have a golden opportunity now, if missed, a longer wait looms imminent. The positive here si the fact that the strategy adapted by Team SOUL and the other teams have been eye-catchy. Gauging these, the potential now is at an all-time high. Also, with Team SOUL’s Mortal dedicating his victory to the Indian Army, a victory at the finale could provide the best tribute to the forces. The dedication is worth noting now.

Indian PUBG Mobile eSports is fairly emerging for now. If Team SOUL or any other team wins the global crown, then it could be a perfect platform for elevation into the next level. In this regard, do keep cheering for the teams from India.

