PMCO Fall Split 2019: Team SOUL Wins Chicken Dinner On Day 1

Apps

Team SOUL’s Chicken Dinner performance came after multiple splendid attempts. Team SOUL, even now, continues to get widespread support from netizens.

Written By Rahul R | Mumbai | Updated On:
Team SOUL

The ongoing PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 witnessed Team SOUL winning a  Chicken Dinner after Match 3 on Day 1 of the event. However, the team continues to be in the thirteenth position after Day 1. Check out more details below.

Here, Team SOUL’s Chicken Dinner performance came after multiple splendid attempts. Nonetheless, Team Entity Gaming is in the third position after Day 1 of the grand finale in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Team SOUL, even now, continues to get widespread support from netizens (Twitterati) on social media. Check out some reactions below.

 

 

At this juncture, Team SOUL and Team Entity have both been receiving increased support from Indian and even abroad. Team SOUL's Mortal (Naman Mathur) a flagship player has already dedicated his financial winnings to the Indian Army. He also earlier added that the inspiration to perform at the event was derived from the Indian Army. Hence, with still 2 more days left in the grnad finale, Team SOUL and Team Entity have multitude of opportuinities to practically capture eyeballs as well as the championship - the latter is teh one most required now. 

Published:
