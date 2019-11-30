PMCO Fall Split 2019: Team SOUL Wins Chicken Dinner On Day 1

The ongoing PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 witnessed Team SOUL winning a Chicken Dinner after Match 3 on Day 1 of the event. However, the team continues to be in the thirteenth position after Day 1. Check out more details below.

Here, Team SOUL’s Chicken Dinner performance came after multiple splendid attempts. Nonetheless, Team Entity Gaming is in the third position after Day 1 of the grand finale in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Team SOUL, even now, continues to get widespread support from netizens (Twitterati) on social media. Check out some reactions below.

Khushi ki aansu!



Team SouL turns amazing support from you guys into a WWCD performance in the snowy Vikendi.#pubgmobile #pubg #soul #pmconfjp pic.twitter.com/C6V0zDaoaN — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 29, 2019

Soul's real game starts from day 2 almost all the time. I hope entity continues their consistency and soul also does the deal in day 2 and 3 #soul#entity — Abhiroop Nath (@abhi2roop) November 29, 2019

At this juncture, Team SOUL and Team Entity have both been receiving increased support from Indian and even abroad. Team SOUL's Mortal (Naman Mathur) a flagship player has already dedicated his financial winnings to the Indian Army. He also earlier added that the inspiration to perform at the event was derived from the Indian Army. Hence, with still 2 more days left in the grnad finale, Team SOUL and Team Entity have multitude of opportuinities to practically capture eyeballs as well as the championship - the latter is teh one most required now.

