PMIS Finals Date And Winning Prize Pool For The 16 Finalist Teams

Tencent Games kicked off PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) back in mid-June. The series consisted of over 248 teams participate to compete against one another in the Battle Royale game. All of the teams selected played pre-qualifiers matches and only a few best teams making it to the semi-finals. Now, as the semi-finals for PMIS are coming to a close, fans of the game are excited to see which team will win the number one cash prize in the series.

Also read: Why PUBG is not banned in India: Know why the game is not on the list of banned apps

PMIS finals date

A total of 32 teams made it to the semi-finals of PMIS which is scheduled to take place between June 28 to July 2, 2020, respectively. Out of the 32 teams, only the 16 best teams will further qualify for the finals of PMIS. The finals for PMIS are scheduled to take place on July 4 and July 5, 2020, respectively. There was no physical event for people to attend this time around due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. People interested to watch the finals can stream it in English, Hindi and Tamil on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The finals will consist of 16 teams battling one another for the 50 lakh price pool. Check out details for PUBG Mobile India Series' winning prize below -

Also read: Is PUBG banned in India? Here are all the details you are looking for

PMIS winning prize

The winning team will be awarded â‚¹20,00,000, whereas the second place holder will be awarded â‚¹5,00,000 and the third winning team will be awarded â‚¹3,00,000 respectively. All the teams in the top 16 ranks will also be awarded cash prizes. Whereas, special cash prizes have also been announced. Check out PUBG Mobile India Series' prize pool below -

Also read: PUBG not on list of banned Chinese apps, gamers mock TikTok users with hilarious memes

Special category rewards in PMIS

THE CHOSEN ONE (Player with Maximum MVPS) - â‚¹ 50,000

THE ANNIHILATOR (Player with Maximum damage) - â‚¹ 50,000

THE WANDERER (Player with Maximum foot travel distance) - â‚¹ 50,000

HEADSHOT EXPERT (Player with Maximum no. of headshots) - â‚¹ 50,000

THE EXTERMINATOR (Squad with maximum no. of kills) - â‚¹ 1,00,000

THE GRENADIERS (Squad with maximum no. of Grenade kills) - â‚¹ 1,00,000

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS (Most popular squad among the community) - â‚¹ 1,00,000

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite beta 0.18.1: New features and download link