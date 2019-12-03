PMSC World Cup 2019 Starting Soon, After Massive PMCO Fall Split 2019

After the high-profile PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) World Cup is all slated to begin from 12 December. The event goes on till 14 December. As usual, there would be 16 teams from Middle East, and from across the world.

PMSC World Cup 2019

The PMSC World Cup 2019 takes place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The event would see no representation from Team SOUL this time around. There would be India’s Team Entity Gaming nonetheless. Check out below certain reactions from PUBG Mobile loyalists.

PMSC World Cup 2019 is around the corner, from 12-14 December at Riyadh Front! 16 teams from Middle East & North Africa, & 16 teams from around the world, will battle it out during 3 days of intensive Battle Royale! Who will win the trophy?#PMSCWorldCup2019 #Riyadh Season pic.twitter.com/YUG1LcHpQX — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 3, 2019

3rd time missing the Star challenge, getting in the next one is top priority 😤🔥 — 🏆🏆@Malaysia (@iAmWiFi_) December 3, 2019

Which indian teams are playing ?

I know entity is on the list ? Rumours about soul too — i_am_karan (@karanhamav) December 3, 2019

At this juncture, it is worth remembering that Team Entity Gaming is now the best eSports team in India as far as PUBG Mobile is concerned. The team came out in the fifth position after the PMCO Fall Split 2019 event. However, Team SOUL finished a disappointing twelfth in the grand finale of PMCO Fall Split 2019. Hence, now all eyes are at the PMSC World Cup 2019 in Riyadh.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

Also Read: Team Entity Gaming Becomes India’s Top ESports Team After PMCO Fall Split 2019 Finale

Also Read: PMCO 2019 Fall Split 2019: Where To Watch Team SOUL, Team Entity Gameplay Live

Also Read: PUBG Spike Traps’ Potential Damage Now Detailed, Check Out​​​​​​​