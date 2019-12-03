The Debate
The Debate
PMSC World Cup 2019 Starting Soon, After Massive PMCO Fall Split 2019

After the high-profile PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) World Cup is all slated to begin from 12 December.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
PMSC

After the high-profile PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) World Cup is all slated to begin from 12 December. The event goes on till 14 December. As usual, there would be 16 teams from Middle East, and from across the world.  

PMSC World Cup 2019

The PMSC World Cup 2019 takes place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The event would see no representation from Team SOUL this time around. There would be India’s Team Entity Gaming nonetheless. Check out below certain reactions from PUBG Mobile loyalists.  

 

 

 

 

 

At this juncture, it is worth remembering that Team Entity Gaming is now the best eSports team in India as far as PUBG Mobile is concerned. The team came out in the fifth position after the PMCO Fall Split 2019 event. However, Team SOUL finished a disappointing twelfth in the grand finale of PMCO Fall Split 2019. Hence, now all eyes are at the PMSC World Cup 2019 in Riyadh. 

Published:
