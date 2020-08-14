Union Min Pokhriyal Lauds Kashmiri Students For Developing 'Wise App' That Works On 2G

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Thursday August 13, lauded two graduates of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), for developing a mobile application that will help students take online classes using 2G internet speed. The two youth hailing from Kashmir developed an Android application called the 'Wise App' to enable hassle free online learning in the valley.

'Wise App': User-friendly & completely free of cost

Taking to Twitter, the Education Minister applauded the duo for developing a user friendly app and said "two graduates of IIT Bombay have developed an Android application “Wise App” to enable online learning on the 2G service". The application is extremely user-friendly, completely free of cost and comes without any advertisements, he said.

The online learning app is developed by Mubeen Masudi and Bilal Abidi, both graduated from IIT Bombay in 2011, according to reports. The app was launched on Google Playstore last week. The 2G supported app enables teachers to schedule and conduct live classes on Zoom without the problem of having to share meeting IDs and passwords.

Moreover, it allows teachers to send and receive assignments, share course material, facilitate discussions and receive automated attendance reports, as per reports. Students in the valley were facing difficulties taking online classes using 2G internet service as high-speed 4G internet service has been suspended in the area for over a year. The app will bring relief to struggling students and teachers.

Another youth develops 'Dodo Drop' app

Recently, another youth from Chattyear of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district had developed a file-sharing app 'Dodo Drop' as an alternative to banned Chinese file-sharing apps. The app developed by 17-year-old boy Ashfaq Mehmood enables users to share images, audios, videos and texts between two devices without Internet access.

Mehmood said that the 'Dodo Drop' app is an alternative to the Chinese 'SHAREit' app and he started to developed it soon after the government banned the many Chinese apps in the country. He said it took him four weeks to develop the application, and it was launched on Saturday, August 1. The 'Dodo Drop' application has a transfer rate of up to 480 mbps, which is faster than the SHAREit app and is "quite easy" to use, he said.

