Poll Point: A 17-year-old's Innovation That Connects Government With Citizens; Read More

With a new innovative approach, a young student in India has given fresh hope that the youth in the country is going towards a positive direction of development through technology. The 17-year-old student from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mudit Baid has taken up the next step of innovation and created an app that helps citizens present their views, opinions, as well as grievances on relevant issues.

The app, called Poll Point, not only provides a platform for the citizens to present their opinions but also enables the government to hear directly from the people and further implement action as required.

As stated by the young innovator, he created the application after getting inspired by the form of democracy and practices in Switzerland.

"I witnessed how the people have a direct say in the government policies and functioning and I believe that provides the government with a direct sense of what the citizens truly want. It is a similar attempt I have created in India with a superior form of communication, the Internet," he further added.

Speaking on the future scope of the Poll Point app, Mudit said that he plans to develop the application in such a manner that it will provide a specific set of questions to people which will further help the government receive all details on what is required in every single locality.

"This is something I call 'digital democracy' and I believe that this is the next step which India as a country should take", he added.

BMC using Poll Point app to address issues of Mumbaikars

One of the major civic bodies in the country, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is already using the Poll Point app to address the issues of Mumbaikars. Among the topics observed by the BMC include issues concerning sanitation, transportation, and sustainability and further plans to implement actions on a broader scale.

Speaking about the application, it provides wider scope to understand the views being presented by the citizens as it includes a system that automatically generates the poll results of the people's opinions. Also, it presents relevant topics which seek the attention of the government and administration.

Notably, it can be believed that such young minds trying their hands at innovation and technology will prove to be beneficial in taking India to the next level of development. Also, this application can further ease the hurdles for communication between the government and the citizens.

