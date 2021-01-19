Last Updated:

Post Your Daughter Challenge: Netizens Highlight Risks Associated With It

Post Your Daughter challenge: Learn all you need to know about the 'post your daughter challenge', the risks associated with this challenge, and more

post your daughter challenge

Facebook is known or giving rise to new social media trends and challenges quite frequently. These challenges and trends often become the next sensation on the platform. In this post, we are going to look at the latest 'post your daughter challenge' on Facebook, what’s this challenge is all about and more.

Post your daughter challenge is about calling all the proud parents to share a photo of their daughters. This challenge is seen by many parents as a great chance and gesture to showcase their appreciation for their children online. But, there is a major concern raised by some parents that look like a serious issue, and this needs to be addressed immediately.

Parents fear that there are individuals on the platform who may misuse the pictures posted out of pure love and joy. They also feel that this will escalate and turn into online harassment and abuse. Discussions continued on a consistent basis on Twitter. Netizens had mixed feelings when it came to accepting the challenge. Some felt the challenge is refreshing, while others felt the challenge was not so good. Many Twitter users rushed to share pics of their daughters while others were not pleased with a new trend that didn't seem like a challenge at all.

 

Some daughters even came forward to share their experiences about the challenge. They chose Twitter to voice out their opinion. Although this challenge was received with mixed emotions, there are some international organizations that issued a warning against the same.

One organization, Save the Children Philippines, issued a formal warning statement explaining the risks associated with the 'post your daughter challenge'. The non-profit warned parents about the ramifications involved in this online activity. In September 2020, there was a similar challenge, drop your beautiful daughter, which was received by many people with the same concerns. The organization also informed that the images posted in the challenge can be used by online predators for untoward purposes.

Unfortunately, as the organization predicted, the cases of missing daughters doubled as the challenge gained popularity on Facebook. Child online exploitation has also gone through the roofs globally. The reports sent to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children suggests that from March 2019 to March 2020, the online exploitation of children were at an all-time high.

We hope that we’ve given you a clear education on the risks associated with post your daughter challenge. Although it looks legitimate, there are serious consequences involved in this. Be very careful if you decided to participate in the challenge.

