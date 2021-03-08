Prayoga App: What's This AR-based Yoga Training App? How Does It Work? Know Details

After the start-up bubble burst in India, many new technologies and interesting ideas have found root in the country. Similarly, a new application called the Prayoga App emerged in the market that not only promotes yoga but it makes it simpler for users to get guided help through the application. The unique quality of this new yoga app is that it boasts AR technology to provide personalised training to the users. That is the reason why many people are wondering about "what is Prayoga App and how it works?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here are complete details about the application.

What is Prayoga App?

As the name suggests, the Prayoga app is an application that helps users to learn yoga much effectively than many software in the market may fail to deliver. The app is developed by founded by an Indian married couple, Raksha Rao and Krishna Rao. When using the application, users will be able to get some form of feedback, mimicking how an instructor would help its clients on in-person yoga training sessions. Using the AR and Motion Tracking technology, Prayoga users will be able to receive personalised training.

How does the Prayoga App work?

The AR Yoga app superimposes a computer-generated image in the real world and it was all possible with the help of ARKit and body tracking. The Augmented Reality Yoga session is no less than a real-life yoga training in which users can learn Yoga asanas and get corrected by the app as you perform. However, all you need to enjoy this futuristic yoga is an iPhone and the app on your device. The Prayoga app also offers well-produced instruction videos which then helps in learning diverse asanas at home.

Such an application in the market could create a lot of help to the people who rely on apps to learn Yoga. As we all know, all the other applications in the market solely provided guided videos and images, but having an AR instructor would not only help people to learn asanas better but also to master them easily due to the regular feedback.

