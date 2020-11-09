PS5 Instagram Filter Goes Viral On Social Media; Here Is How To Use The Special Feature

Quick links:
The PS5 Instagram filter on the app has taken the social media by a storm and is proving to be a great way to prank friends and other users. The filter enables a user to make their followers on Instagram believe that they have got their hands on the much-awaited PlayStation 5 ahead of its launch. While PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch on November 12 in the USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, it will release in the UK and rest of the world on November 19.
A number of people on Instagram are using the PS5 box filter on the Instagram story to prank their friends. The prank includes users making their friends and followers on Instagram believe that they have got the PS5 console. The filter appears on Instagram Story of any user. Here is how to get PS5 filter on Instagram.
This PS5 box IG filter tho. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6oa0V5QQt7— Angela Felicitas (@anjellying) November 5, 2020
I was like “eh.. why everyone suddenly owns PS5? Sony posted to everyone on the same day???” then I realised it was just a filter... 🤦🏻♀️— SEENee (@lowseenee) November 3, 2020
tricked my boyfriend with the ps5 ig filter and well 😂 pic.twitter.com/WKzVmqBIbZ— 🌱 bea 🌻 DA-7127-5831-9741 ✨ (@beatrizcrossing) November 4, 2020
OMG THE PS5 FILTER IN IG IS TRICKING OUR BFS HAHAHA IN WHEEEZING pic.twitter.com/6JPNim3TNX— Jam ❀ (@69wityuh) November 5, 2020
Pranked my Bf with the PS5 filter on IG and now he hates me😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sjIa29MObu— ✨🐱✨ (@EscobarK21) November 8, 2020
