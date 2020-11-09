PS5 Instagram Filter Goes Viral On Social Media; Here Is How To Use The Special Feature

The PS5 Instagram filter on the app has taken the social media by a storm and is proving to be a great way to prank friends and other users. The filter enables a user to make their followers on Instagram believe that they have got their hands on the much-awaited PlayStation 5 ahead of its launch. While PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch on November 12 in the USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, it will release in the UK and rest of the world on November 19.

What is PS5 Instagram filter on the Instagram story?

A number of people on Instagram are using the PS5 box filter on the Instagram story to prank their friends. The prank includes users making their friends and followers on Instagram believe that they have got the PS5 console. The filter appears on Instagram Story of any user. Here is how to get PS5 filter on Instagram.

How to get PS5 filter: Steps

Open the Instagram app and click on ‘Your Story’ at the top left of your homepage. At the bottom of your screen, scroll through various filter icons. At the end of the filter icons, you will see a picture of a magnifying glass that reads “browse effects”. Press this and then click on another magnifying glass in the top right-hand corner to bring up the search bar. Search ‘PS5 BOX’. Find the filter called ‘PS5 BOX’. There are other variations available by other users that you can try. Click on the filter you like the best and press ‘Try It’. Now to use the filter, turn on the rear camera and point at a surface and tap on the screen. The PS5 box will appear. You can change the size, angle and position of the PS5 box depending on the surface you want to place the PS5 box on to make it look believable. Click a picture and you can upload it on your story or send it to your friends!

Check out some of the netizens who have shared the pranks and pictures on Twitter using the PS5 filter on Instagram story.

This PS5 box IG filter tho. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6oa0V5QQt7 — Angela Felicitas (@anjellying) November 5, 2020

I was like “eh.. why everyone suddenly owns PS5? Sony posted to everyone on the same day???” then I realised it was just a filter... 🤦🏻‍♀️ — SEENee (@lowseenee) November 3, 2020

tricked my boyfriend with the ps5 ig filter and well 😂 pic.twitter.com/WKzVmqBIbZ — 🌱 bea 🌻 DA-7127-5831-9741 ✨ (@beatrizcrossing) November 4, 2020

OMG THE PS5 FILTER IN IG IS TRICKING OUR BFS HAHAHA IN WHEEEZING pic.twitter.com/6JPNim3TNX — Jam ❀ (@69wityuh) November 5, 2020

Pranked my Bf with the PS5 filter on IG and now he hates me😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sjIa29MObu — ✨🐱✨ (@EscobarK21) November 8, 2020

