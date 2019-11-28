PUBG Awards 2019 Is About You Winning Recognition For Crazy In-game Things 

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) awards 2019 this time awards players. Players’ in-game techniques would be evaluated and rewarded. These include the way in which aiming is done, shots are executed, and overall gameplay.

PUBG Awards 2019

If you play PUBG, you could submit 30-second videos of your best gameplay or even unconventional aspects that you resort to while playing. These include the likes of tips and tricks employed to effectively play the game. PUBG also states that its jury would be judging players on thrills, over skills. This means that the more unconventional your gameplay is, the better it is for you to potentially win awards.

As far as prizes are concerned, these would include the likes of a physical PUBG trophy, followed by both real-world as well as in-game t-shirts. The different categories in which you could win prizes are, along with timelines. Aim to Win (your melee weapon throwing skills) – 27 November to 30 November. The next category is I meant to do that (entertaining mistakes made) from 4 December to 7 December. Then, there are the Just Got My License (vehicular skills) from 11 December to 14 December, and Scope Showdown (Win 94 skillset) from 18 December to 21 December. You could enter the awards as follows:

Closely monitor PUBG channels for each week’s PUBG Awards category

Reply to PUBG’s Challenge post on Twitter or tweet to @PUBG with the following:

A link to your 30 second or less publicly posted video

The #PUBGAwards2019 and #contest hashtags

The weekly hashtag (example: #AimtoWin)

Submit your weekly entry before 9 am PST on the Saturday following the Challenge announcement.

Check out others’ submissions as well.

At this point in time, the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 is just hours away from entering the grand-finale stage at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. India’s very own Team SOUL is a part of the finals along with Entity Gaming. Cheer them on.

