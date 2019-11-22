The Debate
PUBG Issues Hotfixes For Critical Issues, Check Out Now

Apps

If you play PUBG on PCs then there is a new update now live to address critical issues. Check out now.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
pubg

If you play PUBG on PCs then there is a new update now live to address critical issues. This concerns certain functions in-game such as the ability to peak/lean when the CTRL key was pressed. Then, another critical issue could also be fixed.  

The new hotfix to PUBG

This issue is related to the positions of players being marked incorrectly on the Blue indicator. If you have experienced these issues, then the new hotfixes issued by PUBG could potentially fix these aspects. PUBG is also officially notifying players about the seeding of these updates, now. Check out the official tweet below, along with players’ reactions to the fixes 

 

 

 

You could check out the new update, and monitor the situation with respect to the new fixes. In related news, PUBG for PCs is getting the Update 5.2 that introduces the Spike trap to puncture tires of enemy vehicles. This could weaken enemies and cause them to panic thereby potentially preparing for an attack. Then, there is the PUBG Labs that constitute multiple experimental features which could be checked out and feedback reported to PUBG. These include the likes of an auto-attachment functionality. This offers weapons base don the attachments that you pick up along your way while navigating in-game. These new features are now live. Do check out. 

Published:
