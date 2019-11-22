PUBG Issues Hotfixes For Critical Issues, Check Out Now

If you play PUBG on PCs then there is a new update now live to address critical issues. This concerns certain functions in-game such as the ability to peak/lean when the CTRL key was pressed. Then, another critical issue could also be fixed.

The new hotfix to PUBG

This issue is related to the positions of players being marked incorrectly on the Blue indicator. If you have experienced these issues, then the new hotfixes issued by PUBG could potentially fix these aspects. PUBG is also officially notifying players about the seeding of these updates, now. Check out the official tweet below, along with players’ reactions to the fixes

PC Players: We recently deployed a hotfix to resolve an issue where certain actions such as lean/peek wouldn’t work correctly while CTRL was pressed.



Player position being marked incorrectly on the Blue Zone/Safe Zone indicator has also been resolved. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) November 22, 2019

The moment I can't peek/lean left and died I press Alt + F4. — EmerDiMagiba (@emer_zoned) November 22, 2019

Thank you!!! About time. Hopping back in lets goo. — P0gU (@techniec2) November 22, 2019

You could check out the new update, and monitor the situation with respect to the new fixes. In related news, PUBG for PCs is getting the Update 5.2 that introduces the Spike trap to puncture tires of enemy vehicles. This could weaken enemies and cause them to panic thereby potentially preparing for an attack. Then, there is the PUBG Labs that constitute multiple experimental features which could be checked out and feedback reported to PUBG. These include the likes of an auto-attachment functionality. This offers weapons base don the attachments that you pick up along your way while navigating in-game. These new features are now live. Do check out.

