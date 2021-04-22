Readytofightcovid.in Reveals The Current Price Of Remdesivir In All Outlets Across India

India continues to see an exponential increase in the number of Coronavirus cases, the market for Remdesivir, an antiviral considered a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19, has seen a surge. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) official website has given various information on the availability of Remdesivir and Favipiravir tablets used to treat COVID-19 patients in order to make the medication more available. Continue reading the article to know the current Remdesivir cost and its uses.

Their website, readytofightcovid.in, includes phone numbers and addresses for hospitals and pharma shops in different cities where the two drugs are available. It also gives users access to a 24/7 helpline number — 1800-266-708 — in case they have questions about COVID treatment medications. In addition to DRL, Cipla, a pharmaceutical firm, is currently providing Remedesivir injections directly to the hospital where a patient has been admitted to prevent black marketing of the drugs.

The shortage of Remdesivir has been recorded in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Despite the shortage, Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said on April 19 that Remdesivir is not a "magic bullet" and does not reduce mortality rates. He stressed the importance of using it at the right time, noting that it is used in the absence of antivirals.

"In the last two years of COVID management, we have learnt that two things are most important-drugs and the timing of drugs. If you give them too early or too late, it will cause harm." After that, he mentioned Remdesivir, and said, "We may use it as we don't have an anti-viral drug. It's of no use if given early to asymptomatic individuals/ones with mild symptoms. Also of no use, if given late." He further added, "Remdesivir should only be given to patients who are hospitalised, had fallen in oxygen saturation and have infiltrates on the chest X-ray or CT scan,".

Remdesivir Uses and Cost

Prices have been cut in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,700, according to an NPPA office memo dated April 17, 2021. Cadila Healthcare's Remdac remains the cheapest Remdesivir injection after the price cuts, at Rs 899. The injection was previously priced at Rs 2,800. RemWin by Bharat Biologics India's Syngene International has been reduced to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950. Dr Reddy's Laboratories' Redyx will now cost Rs 2,700, less than half of its previous price of Rs 5,400. Cipla's Cipremi has been reduced in price from Rs 4,000 to Rs 3,000.

The price of Mylan Pharmaceutical's Remdesivir injection Desrem has been reduced from Rs 4,800 to Rs 3,400. Jubi-R, a product from Jubilant Generics, has been reduced in price from Rs 4,700 to Rs 3,400. Hetero Healthcare will charge Rs 3,490 instead of Rs 5,400 for its Remdesivir injection Covifor.

Remdesivir is an investigational drug being tested to treat COVID-19, a coronavirus infection. The FDA has not approved it for widespread use. The FDA has now approved Remdesivir for use in human trials and as an emergency treatment for some hospitalised patients.

