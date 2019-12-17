Realme forays Into India’s Financial Services Market With Realme Paysa 

Days after Xiaomi ‘officially’ rolled out its Mi Credit service, Realme has announced its own rival financial services platform, aka Realme Paysa. Realme Paysa is now available in beta and is claimed to “offer full stack financial services across lending, payments, savings & protection.” More specifically, Realme’s Paysa is actually four services packed inside one app that’s now available for download and install for all Android users from the Google Play Store and Realme’s own app store.

The four services in question include lending, savings, payment and protection. Lending or credit seems to be its main highlight though as unlike Xiaomi’s Mi Credit, Realme’s Paysa will cater to both individuals as well as SMEs. While individuals can avail personal loans up to Rs 1 lakh, SMEs will be able to avail loans up to Rs 5 lakh digitally through Realme Paysa.

Realme plans to disburse loans of approximately 1,000 Crores in 2020 through Realme Paysa. The app is expected to be rolled out in ‘full’ that is out of beta in the next 6 to 12 months.

The Beta launch of #realmePaySa will feature 4 key products:

-Free Credit Report

-Personal Loan

-Screen Insurance

-Business Loan



Download your app from the Play Store or realme Store. pic.twitter.com/hSDGY0cGVm — realme (@realmemobiles) December 17, 2019

“We aim to acquire 25mn customers in the next 2 years by making mainstream financial products accessible to consumers in emerging India. We plan to win by bringing innovation in our OS & hardware to simplify access, co-develop products with partners and develop products that are easy to use,” Varun Sridhar, lead Realme PaySa said in a statement.

And all of this will be done in a safe and secure manner, according to Realme.

“We also understand earning customers trust is key in the long run. We attach utmost importance to data privacy and customer security. All our data is fully localized, and permissions taken are very transparently displayed in the app and customers can change instantly.”

In addition to offering credit, Realme Paysa will also provide ‘instant free credit report’ and screen damage insurance for both old and new Realme phones with an option of insuring 1 or 2 damages per year.

Realme has tied up with Early Salary (for digital personal loans), Lending Kart (for digital business loans) and Credit Mantri (for free credit report).

