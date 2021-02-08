Reddit Super Bowl Commercial Surprises All With GameStop Reference

Reddit is one of the most used social media applications. It has grown in popularity since one of the Reddit communities shook up wall street. A community in Reddit asked the people to invest in GameStop stocks and made that company a multinational one because their tip was followed by the masses. Reddit thought to seize this time and opportunity to release a Reddit Super Bowl Commercial. Many people want to know more about the Reddit Super Bowl Ad.

Also read: Sony Has Sold 4.5 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles In 2020 Within A Single Quarter

Also read: Xbox Series X Restock February 2021: Microsoft Stock Shortages To Last Until June 2021

Reddit Super Bowl Commercial

Reddit was rising to popularity along with the GameStop stocks. This was all thanks to a community on Reddit that initiated this movement. This movement didn’t just increase the value of GameStop, it also helped Reddit gain some popularity too. The company released a Reddit Super bowl Ad to capitalize on this sudden rise in popularity.

Reddit mentioned that they have spent all of their Marketing budgets on this 5 second Superbowl commercial. The commercial had a fancy start like a car advertisement but then soon the Reddit logo popped up which was followed by a message on the screen for the people to read. For the people that missed the commercial or didn’t have enough time to read it, the message read:

Wow, this actually worked. If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off. Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one. But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime. One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish anything when they come together around a common idea. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on “tendies.” Maybe you’ll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you’ll even pause this 5-second ad. Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit.

This ad and message pop-up were only 5 seconds long which made many other people miss it too. The ad also mentions that Reddit spent all of its marketing budget just for 5 seconds on a Big Game Spot. The advertisement also commended the communities on being so influential. It also had fun wordplay with one of the subreddits which was called Superb Owl instead of Super Bowl and they spoke about teaching the world about the majesty of Owls.

Also read: Apple Watch 6 Black History Month Limited Edition On Sale; Know Details Here

Also read: Google To Stop Using Apple Tracking Tool Ahead Of IOS 14 Policy Changes