Reply To A Specific Message In Teams: Learn How To Do It Using The Desktop Or Mobile App

How to reply to a specific message in Teams? Here is everything you need to know about Mircrosoft Teams and how to reply using the Desktop or mobile app.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced humanity to evolve into a society in which online connection is not a barrier. Now, most people and students around the world are working or attending classes remotely without having to go anywhere. All this became a reality due to the contribution of online conference applications like the Microsoft Teams app. However, new users often find themselves confused about certain features while using the app. Many are wondering about "how to reply to a specific message in Teams?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to reply to a specific message in Teams?

How to reply on desktop using a keyboard shortcut

  • Step 1 - So, at first open a chat and copy the message you want to reply to on your desktop
  • Step 2 - Now, you need to just press “Shift” + “>” on your keyboard quickly
  • Step 3 - Then, all you need to do is paste the original message on your chat box
  • Step 4 - Once done, just press Enter twice to type your reply after the quote

How to reply on desktop using the text box

  • Step 1 - So, at first open a chat and copy the message you want to reply to on your desktop
  • Step 2 - Now, you need to just click on "Format" located in the text box
  • Step 3 - Then, on the toolbar click on Quote and paste the original message on your chatbox
  • Step 4 - Once done, just press Enter twice to type your reply after the quote. Make sure you know this is a workaround.

How to reply to a specific message in Teams mobile app?

  • Step 1 - So, at first open a chat and slide the message you want to reply towards the right side quickly
  • Step 2 - Once done, you will notice that the message is above your chatbox. Then, just type your message and send it across.

Apart from this, the Teams app for Android and iOS devices will start displaying in-line translations that will quickly translate posts in their channels in the language of their choice. With this new feature, businesses will also be able to hire people or contact other companies from different countries without having to wonder about language barriers. Besides channel posts, the new message translation feature will also translate replies for the users in their preferred languages.

