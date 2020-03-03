The Debate
Robinhood Outage Update: Server Of Commission-free Trading App Still Not Working

Apps

Robinhood Outage Update. The commission-free trading app is still facing problems. The developers are trying to resolve the system-wide outage. Find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
robinhood outage update

Furious users of Robinhood app reported problems of being locked out from the commission-free trading app for hours. The trading app is used by numerous users for trading money. However, this outage that happened on Monday has caused them a huge deal. Many came out on social media to be vocal about the issue.

The Robinhood outage update 

Recently, the Robinhood trading app got its users locked out from several mediums including iOS, Android, and Web apps. The netizens are unable to use any functionalities of the app.

The company started investigating on the System-wide Outage from 9:30 AM Eastern. By 11:30 am, the trading site informed its users that it has identified the problem and Robinhood outage problems will be a fixed soon. The server down issues have still not found its end.

However, according to Robinhood's social media post, the trading site is working to fix the problem as soon as possible. 

These were the last outage updates by the team of Robinhood and since then no revelations have been made by the company. The users are continuously urging the app developers to find a solution soon as they can continue with their trades. Some are predicting that Robinhood outage is related to some security flaw rather than a System-wide outage.

First Published:
