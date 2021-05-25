Robinhood Vs Fidelity: All About Fees And Reviews For Both The Platforms

The world has seen a rapid rise in the use of apps for electronic transactions like stock trading and more. With a huge variety of these services available, sometimes choosing what’s best for you is difficult. Recently, Robinhood and Fidelity have been two popular platforms that people use. But the users want to know which of these is the best. So we have gathered some important information about the two platforms and listed them right here.

Robinhood Vs Fidelity

Fidelity is a popular multinational financial services corporation that has been one of the best brokers and apps to make stock market exchanges. The platform has a huge user base that is using the platforms for some of its services such as retirement investors, active traders, [remium research, low fees, commission-free stock, ETF, and options trading. Fidelity review is also good, with them being awarded the title of Best Broker for Beginning Investors and the Best App for Investing in NerdWallet's 2021 Best-Of Awards. Apart from this, here is also some other valuable information about the platform that should be kept in mind before using the app. Read more

Fidelity fees

Account minimum: $0

Stock trading costs: $0

No base commission; $0.65 per contract.

Account fees (annual, transfer, closing, inactivity): None.

Number of commission-free ETFs: All ETFs trade commission-free.

Number of no-transaction-fee mutual funds: More than 3,400 no-transaction-fee mutual funds.

Tradable securities: Stocks, Fractional shares, Bonds, Mutual funds and ETFs

Trading platform: Fidelity.com and Active Trader Pro. Both free for all customers.

Mobile app: Available for iOS and Android.

Research and data: Free and extensive.

Customer support options (includes website transparency): Phone, email and live chat 24/7; 200 local branches

Robinhood is a popular American financial services company that also has a famous app that allows the trading of stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrency, American depositary receipts for over 250 global companies and fractional shares. The platform is also known for giving a great experience for its mobile users. Apart from this, they specialize in individual taxable accounts, margin accounts, and cryptocurrency. Robinhood review mentioned that the platform is great to use for new and inexperienced users. Apart from this, here is also some other valuable information about the platform that should be kept in mind before using the app.

Robinhood Fees

Account minimum: $0 for brokerage account and for Robinhood Gold account; $2,000 for a margin account (regulatory minimum)

Stock trading costs: $0

Options trades: $0

Account fees (annual, transfer, closing, inactivity): No annual, inactivity or ACH transfer fees. $75 ACAT outgoing transfer fee. (Robinhood Gold costs $5 a month.)

Tradable securities: Stocks, ETFs, Options, Cryptocurrency, American Depositary Receipts for over 250 global companies and Fractional shares

Number of commission-free ETFs: All available ETFs trade commission-free.

Number of no-transaction-fee mutual funds: None

Trading platform: Web platform is purposely simple but meets basic investor needs.

Mobile app: Mobile trading platform includes customizable alerts, news feed, candlestick charts and the ability to listen live to earnings calls.

Research and data: News available from WSJ Markets, Reuters, Barron's, CNBC Business and Cheddar. Some access from Morningstar, Nasdaq, Nasdaq Totalview level II Market Data for an additional $5 per month.

Customer support options (includes website transparency): Email and social media

IMAGE: RIBONHOOD AND FIDELITY TWITTER