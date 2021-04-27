Roku And YouTube TV Issues Explained: Google Says 'we’re Disappointed'

Roku and YouTube TV dispute has been making users a bit worried if they will lose their favourite streaming app from the platform. A report by Axios reveals that the agreement between the two companies is going to expire soon, and they are currently negotiating new terms. However, amid the discussions, the streaming platform sent emails informing the users that they might not be able to use the YouTube TV app due to the anticompetitive demands of Google. Google has also responded about the same. Here is all you need to know about Roku and YouTube TV issues.

All about Roku and YouTube TV issues

Recently, the Roku streaming platform sent out official emails to its customers informing them that that the YouTube TV channel could disappear from its platform and streaming devices. The official email read - "Recent negotiations with Google to carry YouTube TV have broken down because Roku cannot accept Google's unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users". The email further mentioned Google's terms of the agreement in which it wrote - "We cannot accept Google's unfair and anti-competitive requirements to manipulate your search results, impact the usage of your data, and ultimately cost you more".

Hey @YouTubeTV and @Google. Not happy about this move you’re pulling on @Roku. Between potentially not having YouTube tv on my Roku TV set and the rising price of YouTube tv as of late I’m almost better going back to @comcast. What do you think @Xfinity? pic.twitter.com/2mWLXNIL0W — spondon (@spondon) April 26, 2021

As per Roku's side of the story, as explained in the email, YouTube TV is reportedly demanding the organisation create a dedicated search results row for the YouTube TV app within its interface. The organisation also allegedly asked Roku to block search results from competing content providers, to favour YouTube music results when a user issues voice commands through the remote, and to use specific chips and memory cards. Apart from that, Roku TV has also claimed that it has not asked Google for more money and it has also disagreed with such demands.

Apart from the anti-competitive reason. there is one more reason why the organisation cannot accept the demands. If it uses the specific chips and memory cards allegedly asked by Google to be implemented by Roku, then it would increase hardware prices which will then increase the price of Roku TV's hardware making it similar to Google Chromecast, according to Axios' report.

Another report by ArsTechnica revealed a response from Google to the claims made by Roku TV.

We have been working with Roku in good faith to reach an agreement that benefits our viewers and their customers. Unfortunately, Roku often engages in these types of tactics in their negotiations. We’re disappointed that they chose to make baseless claims while we continue our ongoing negotiations. All of our work with them has been focused on ensuring high quality and consistent experience for our viewers. We have made no requests to access user data or interfere with search results. We hope we can resolve this for the sake of our mutual users.

