Rythu Bandhu Status: Step-by-step Guide On How To Check TS Rythu Bandhu Details Online

The Telangana Government has taken an essential step for the well being of its farmers. The newly launched scheme called the TS Rythu Bandhu will ensure that farmers get incentives for their labour. This means that the scheme aims to provide financial benefits to the farmers of the Telangana state. Apart from providing incentives to the farmers to carry on their day-to-day life, many insecticides or pesticides will be provided to them to take good care of the yield of their crops.

Also Read | 3 deaths, 879 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

The TS Rythu Bandhu will help farmers manage their finances well and produce better crops leading to a stable life. The farmers must be a resident of Telangana state and must own the land. The scheme is applicable for small and marginal farmers. However, commercial farmers are excluded from the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Under the scheme, almost 58.33 lakh farmers are provided Rs. 5000 per acre per season to support the farm investment twice a year, for Rabi and Kharif seasons. Many are wondering how to check TS Rythu Bandhu status online. If you are wondering the same, here is a simple step-by-step guide for TS Rythu Bandhu check online process.

Also Read | Telangana to hold year-long celebrations to honour PV Narasimha Rao

How to check TS Rythu Bandhu status online?

The Rythu Bandhu treasury is the main portal to check the Rythu Bandhu status online. One can easily use the website in the following give steps for "Rythu Bandhu check online" process.

Go to the official link https://treasury.telangana.gov.in/index1.php?service=allschemes

After opening the page, you can view the options year, type and PPBNO.

Now, select the year and the scheme you are looking for, followed by your PPBNO details. Click on the submit option.

After clicking submit, you can now view the status page. If the Rythu money has been released, then the date of payment will be visible on the screen. Else, if the application is pending, you can get the amount within one week.

Also Read | Telangana CM announces full payment of salary & pension to govt employees in June

One can also visit the IFMIS site to check Rythu Bandhu scheme payment status. Follow the below-given steps

Open the IFMIS portal https://ifmis.telangana.gov.in/rythubandhustatus.

Enter the year and the PPB number.

Now, click on submit and get the status details.

Also Read | Railways transport turmeric from Telangana's Nizamabad to Bangladesh for the first time