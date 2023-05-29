Sadhana App, Bridging Gap Between Faith & Tech: Demonstration Of Mantras Impact On Brain

Faith Tech is a global movement and Sadhana app has been a huge part of this movement. Infact the app is a breakthrough in technology of bringing people closer to Vedic life. Especially the Gen Z, who are coming closer to Vedic life with the help of the virtual experience the app is designed to provide.

By integrating cutting-edge technology into the religious sector, the app delivers users with convenient and uncluttered access to a wide variety of worship options. One can undertake complex religious rites like Abhishekam, Yagya, and Japa, or something as simple as Nitya puja, all in one convenient location.

The Sadhana app also held a live demonstration of how the mantra chanting helps calm the mind and body at a tech fest in Delhi.

“We want to show people that the teachings of the Vedic culture like mantra sadhana is relevant even in today’s day and age and is backed by science”, shares the excited Priyanka Anand, CEO, Vedic Sadhana Foundation, the parent company of the Sadhana App.

In the pilot testing, the brain waves of the demonstrator were tested while they were talking and distracted as opposed to while they were focused and chanting a mantra of their choice. All this was done in a crowded place. The results were instant and showed that the graph of the brain waves almost instantly went from being erratic to calmer.

This would be the quickest possible experiment ever done to show the potency and power of the ancient mantras. Just a few minutes of the chanting of mantras can help you gain immediate control over your attention and emotions.

“The endeavour of the Vedic Sadhana Foundation is to help the youth to identify with their roots and help them seek the rich Vedic heritage for answers through the Sadhana app than bend towards other stimulants for solutions. We want to address their mental health and reach out with help as much as possible.”, shares Priyanka, concerned about the unrest and stressed youth.

The Gen Z are the most positive, scientific and also more open and accepting of all the generations. But they are curious and have several questions on the puranas and their claims and stories. We are ready and most happy to help them in their search on the path of the Vedic and spiritual journey. Vedic Dharma is the most beautiful and flexible dharma and we want people to understand that and see the beauty of it.

“Now this is where I’d like to talk about the concept of Mantra sadhana, a powerful practice from our Vedic scriptures to connect with the divine cosmic energy and achieves spiritual growth and enlightenment.” Priyanka adds.

Talking about Mantra sadhana in a more detailed manner, the CEO also specified about different kinds of available sadhana’s that one can tap at specific time of the year. One such sadhana is the Nav Durga Sadhana. This nine-day Sadhana is a combination of Japa and Yagya, where the nine forms of the Devi are revered to across the Navratries. This sadhana will come back in Gupt Navratries in January and then again March for Chaitra Navratries.

Just a few months ago, through the app, people around the world were able to perform a virtual sadhana in the same time frame on the sadhana app, along with saint Om Swami, who was leading the physical sadhana at his ashram in Solan, India. They were able to offer the ahuties (fire offerings) and do mantra chanting, following his lead. Such a live large scale global participation has never happened before.



No doubt that it is a breakthrough in dharma, bringing all Sanatanies across the globe together and practicing the auspicious and most powerful Sri Suktam sadhana. But it was also a technological wonder to be able to use technology in such a manner.

"At Sadhana app, we have gamified the entire event and used artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D elements giving our users an absolute real time and place experience", shares the very proud CEO of the Vedic Sadhana Foundation, Priyanka Anand.

It was the most unique of events ever done because it enabled the global followers of Sanatan Dharma to perform such an important puja with all the Vidhi and Vidhan as given in the Vedas and reap its spiritual benefits while at home.

This is a technological marvel and breakthrough in the world of faith.

All yagyas and rituals on the app are eco-friendly and green way of celebrations where we are being kind to mother nature by saving up on her natural resources.

The Sadhana app also endeavours to be a bridging gap between parents and their kids, where parents will be able to encourage their kids to use technology to build their spiritual banks and the kids will be able to understand and get closer to their Vedic roots. All this through a common place, the Sadhana app.

“We will be introducing more of such powerful sadhanas as a regular feature at the Sadhana App.” She added.

Priyanka Anand is an accomplished and competent young leader who holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Technology, Sydney and a Bachelor's in Medical Science from the Western Sydney University. Uprooted from her culture, she felt lost and questioned her identity and belief systems. As a gen Y modern millennial mother, she struggled with the confusion of where to start and how to impart the wisdom of core Vedic scriptures like The Bhagāvad Gita to her young daughter. This was a turning point in her life. On her spiritual quest for answers, her guru and mentor Om Swami led the way forward. She quit her successful corporate career at its peak, while working with the Australian Government to lead the Vedic Sadhana Foundation as its CEO.