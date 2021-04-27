Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spin And Win Answers For April 27: Get The Latest Samsung Galaxy

Although Amazon is already well known for bringing about exciting offers and deals to its customers, one of its most underrated aspects is the Funzone Amazon quiz that offers a variety of prizes to the participants daily. Amazon typically focuses on two types of offers, product-based prizes or opportunities to win cash prizes. Today, the e-commerce giant puts a bid on Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Refer to these Amazon quiz answers to maximize your chances of winning.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spin and Win

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page itself. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions.

Scroll down to the Play & Win section that offers customers daily bids on the latest best-selling smartphones and gadgets. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spin and Win banner will be the first in line, click to proceed. The user has to first spin the wheel and then compete for the result they got from it by answering a question related to the product or occasion. Once this is done, the user will have to wait until the declaration date to see if they've made it to the lucky draw.

The prize on the wheel are as follows:-

Samsung M42

Rs.500

Rs.300

Rs.200

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spin and Win Answers

Q - Which of the following is true about the Galaxy M42 5G?

A - All of the above

The winners will be able to see the final results on March 28, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin will give you a higher chance of winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock