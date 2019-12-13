Samsung Internet Browser Rolling Out Support For A Wide Range Of Extensions

Samsung Internet Browser, one of the alternatives to Google's native mobile browser for Android, is rolling out support for a wide range of extensions. Samsung Internet Browser is available to install on non-Samsung phones. The browser picked up a substantial userbase, courtesy of minimal extensions support, dark mode and Chromium-based core.

But in spite of adding broader extension support, there is a catch. Extensions compatible with Samsung Internet Browser are listed in the Galaxy Store. Meaning, these extensions will work only with Samsung phones.

Furthermore, one needs to have a Samsung device that runs Android 10 software. Android 10 is in the early stages of rolling out to the S10 series. Hence, it remains to be seen how Samsung is looking to increase the reach of extensions to more users in the days to come.

For now, there are only three Samsung Internet Browser-compatible extensions listed in the Galaxy Store. Samsung Internet is compatible with WebExtensions, which is the same standard that Chrome and Firefox use to build extensions. In theory, the Samsung Internet Browser is more likely to work with extensions and add-ons built for Chrome, Firefox, Opera and other web browser applications out there.

However, Samsung is yet to update its developer documentation and provide developers with instructions on how to publish WebExtensions to the Galaxy store. After Firefox and Kiwi, Samsung Internet happens to be the third major browser to support general-purpose extensions.

Previously, we saw how easy it is to sync the Samsung Internet Browser with Google Chrome desktop. Samsung Internet is the default web browser app on Samsung phones. While users may prefer Samsung Internet over Chrome, Google's web browser offers seamless synchronisation across devices. Samsung Internet isn't available desktop users.

All you need to do is add the official Samsung Internet browser extension to your Google Chrome on the desktop. Go to chrome.google.com/webstore and search for Samsung Internet using the search bar located at the top left corner. Once discovered, download and add Samsung Internet browser extension to your Chrome.