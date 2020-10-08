Samsung M31s Quiz Today, October 8, 2020: Answer Five Questions To Win Samsung Galaxy M31s

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Samsung quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win a brand new Samsung smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for October 8, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung M31s. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Samsung quiz.

Amazon quiz today - Quiz details

Today’s Amazon Samsung quiz prize: Samsung M31s

Amazon quiz date: October 4, 12:00 AM IST to October 30, 2020, 11:59 PM IST

Total winners: 5

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

A Samsung M31s will be awarded to five lucky winners in this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Samsung quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Samsung M31s quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in into your Amazon account (You can create a new account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: To enter the Samsung M31s quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Samsung Quiz' banner and tap 'Start'

Step 5: Answer all five questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Samsung M31s quiz answers – October 8, 2020

Question 1. sAMOLED displays are known to offer punchier blacks and truer colours vs IPS LCD panels as they have a much higher ___

Answer: Contract Ratio

Question 2. sAMOLED displays can replicate a much wider range of colours as compared to IPS LCD panels due to their higher_______

Answer: Color Gamut

Question 3. As sAMOLED displays can control each individual pixel, resulting in reduced power consumption vis-à-vis IPS LCD Panels, this helps the battery to ___

Answer: Last longer

Question 4. sAMOLED Plus displays allow large battery phones to also be thin and easy to hold are they are up to 43% ___ and 28% ___ vs IPS LCD Panels

Answer: Slimmer & Lighter

Question 5. sAMOLED panels are usually more expensive due to their superior technology. However, Samsung M Series offers Full HD+ sAMOLED display phones starting at ___ price point.

Answer: 13999

Image credits: Shutterstock