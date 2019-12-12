Sand Balls Was The Most-downloaded Hyper-casual Game Last Month: Sensor Tower

App research and intelligence firm Sensor Tower has published its list of top hyper-casual games worldwide for November 2019 by downloads. Sand Balls remains the most downloaded hyper-casual game in November. Published by a game developer SayGames, Sand Balls is a puzzle game that has apparently taken the hyper-casual mobile gaming segment by storm. As far as the downloads are concerned, Sand Balls was also the top hyper-casual game worldwide for the month of October, according to Sensor Tower.

Interestingly, Sand Balls has been the most-downloaded game across both Google Play and App Store. Sand Balls topped the list generating close to 3.6 crores installs. The countries with the most installs of the game during this period were India at 40 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 8 per cent. Fun Race 3D by Good Job Games was the second most-downloaded hyper-casual game worldwide with more than 1.9 crores installs.

The countries with the largest number of Fun Race 3D installs were India at 20 per cent, followed by the United States at 9 per cent. Fun Race 3D was the second most-downloaded game overall and on Google Play. But on App Store, Fun Race 3D was the fourth most-downloaded app. Icing on the Cake from Lion Studios, Draw Car 3D from Voodoo, and Run Race 3D from Good Job Games rounded out the top five most installed hyper-casual games worldwide for the month.

Top hyper-casual games worldwide for November 2019

Sand Balls Fun Race 3D Icing On The Cake Draw Car 3D Run Race 3D Tiles Hop Perfect Slices Cannon Shot! Aquapark.io Paper.io 2

Top hyper-casual games worldwide for Google Play

Sand Balls Fun Race 3D Draw Car 3D Icing On The Cake Run Race 3D Tiles Hop Perfect Slices Cannon Shot! Happy Glass Aquapark.io

Top hyper-casual games worldwide for App Store