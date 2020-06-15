SAP Shortcut Keys For You To Use; Know Details And Learn Them Easily Here

A user can use SAP shortcut keys instead of an SAP icon button which requires a user to drag the cursor to it because it takes a lot of effort for an avid keyboard user. A shortcut key is generally a combination of keys that a user can use to access the icon button functions while they are operating in SAP eliminating the use of a mouse.

However, on a PC or laptop, the icon name and keyboard shortcut are displayed when you bring the mouse over the icon. Before using the Shortcut keys for SAP, one must know that these keyboard shortcuts can be special for the identical icon relying upon the SAP screen they are in. These shortcut keys feature similar on both Mac and Microsoft powered PCs.

If you want to learn how to use SAP shortcut keys, here are some of the many essential keys to know to be able to use the software more effectively.

Most essential SAP shortcut keys for you to learn now

Standard Shortcut keys of SAP

Ctrl G - Continue Search

Continue Search Ctrl S - Save

Save F1 - Help

Help F3 - Back

Back Ctrl Page Up - Scroll to top of the document

Scroll to top of the document Shift F3 - Exit System Task

Exit System Task Page Up - Scroll up one page

Scroll up one page F12 - Cancel

Cancel Page Down - Scroll down one page

Scroll down one page Ctrl P - Print

Print Ctrl Page Down - Scroll to the last page of the document

Scroll to the last page of the document Ctrl F - Find

Find Alt F12 - Customize the local layout

Customize the local layout Application Toolbar and Screen SAP Shortcuts:

F8 - Execute

Execute F5 - Overview

Overview Shift F5 - Get variant

Get variant Shift F2 - Delete

Delete Shift F6 - Selection screen help

Navigation SAP Shortcuts

Enter - Enter/Continue/Copy

Enter/Continue/Copy F12 - Cancel

Cancel F8 - Scroll left

Scroll left Shift F1 Shift F7 - Scroll right Next item

Scroll right Next item Ctrl Shift F1 - Move Favorites Up

Move Favorites Up Ctrl Shift F2 - Move Favorites Down

Move Favorites Down Ctrl F7 - Previous layout

Previous layout Ctrl F8 - Next layout

Next layout Ctrl F10 - User menu

User menu Ctrl F11 - SAP menu

SAP menu F6 - Display Period screen

SAP Shortcuts while Working with Data:

Ctrl F1 - Select all items on the screen

Select all items on the screen Ctrl F2 - Deselect all items on the screen

Deselect all items on the screen Ctrl F3 - Start/end of the block. Select the first item; click the button. Select the last item; click the button

Start/end of the block. Select the first item; click the button. Select the last item; click the button Ctrl F6 - Display results

Display results F7 - Display all possible values

Display all possible values F8 - Collapse all levels

Collapse all levels Ctrl Shift F5 - Sort in ascending order: Change the sort order to descending or ascending

Sort in ascending order: Change the sort order to descending or ascending Ctrl Shift F4 - Sort in descending order

Sort in descending order F2 - Selection options for choosing values.

Selection options for choosing values. Shift F4 - Dynamic selections. Select additional fields for search criteria

Dynamic selections. Select additional fields for search criteria F5 Display - Change. Switches from display to change mode

Change. Switches from display to change mode Shift F5 - Filter; restrict values to search on Match code list

