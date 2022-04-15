One of Twitter's largest shareholders, Saudi billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, on Thursday, rejected SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41 billion cash bid for a potential takeover of Twitter Inc. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects,” the prince tweeted, making Musk question the Prince’s opinion on the subject of freedom of speech. “Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer,” Al Waleed bin Talal said.

After the tweet, Tesla CEO Musk responded with a dig at Saudi Arabia’s free speech and human rights record as he asked two questions via his official Twitter handle: “How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly and indirectly?” enquired Musk. “What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?” he went to ask. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud who heads the Kingdom Holding Company, the Riyadh-based conglomerate purchased Twitter shares in 2011 as the social media form made its initial public offering in the year 2013 in San Francisco.

Al Waleed bin Talal holds shares worth 3.75 billion riyals ($1bn)

Saudi billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Company also holds significant stocks in the Four Seasons hotel chain, Uber, Lyft, and Citigroup. Saudi billionaire’s tweet came following a meeting of the Twitter board of directors to reflect on Elon Musk’s offer to buy 100% of the microblogging platform shares for approximately $43 billion. Al Waleed bin Talal turned down the proposal stating that considering the platform’s growth prospects, the firm costs for much higher worth. Alwaleed and Kingdom Holding Company increased its ownership in Twitter to about 5.2 percent worth more than 3.75 billion riyals ($1bn). Musk offered a price of $54.20 a share in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk who was offered a seat on its board of directors this week declined the offer.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Tesla CEO said on Thursday. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed into a private company. "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” he went on to add. Twitter had responded that it would "carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action".