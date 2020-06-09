Say Namaste App Download: How To Use Say Namaste App On Your Smartphone?

A majority of Indian professionals are avoiding stepping out of their homes as they continue to work from home even after the recent relaxations in the nationwide lockdown. Work from home also calls for higher dependency on video conferencing apps. And with the growing popularity and demand for home-grown apps in India, people have also been on the lookout for viable alternatives to popular video-calling apps like Zoom, especially after the platform's security protection was in question recently.

To fill the void, a Mumbai-based company called Inscript had launched a video-conference service that allowed users to create or join existing meetings. The platform was available only as a web version at the time, but it saw a massive demand from users, which even caused an outage. Say Namaste has been developed fully and is now available on both Google Play Store and the App Store.

Also Read | WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users

How to use Say Namaste app?

Say Namaste features an easy-to-use UI where joining or creating a new meeting room only takes a few seconds. All you need to do is launch the Say Namaste app on your device and tap on ‘Start’ or ‘Join meeting’. Now, generate a code and hit ‘Connect’. Users can share this invite code with people to help them join the conference call.

It also allows participants to share text messages on the app during an ongoing video call. In addition, it also comes with a file-sharing feature that allows participants to share documents and multimedia files amongst the participating members.

Also Read | How To Use Microsoft Teams: Create, Schedule And Add Members To Team Meetings

Say Namaste app features

Say Namaste allows up to 50 participants for group video calls. The app also offers tons of interesting features which include screen sharing, file sharing, and text mode, among others. Similar to popular video conferencing services, the screen sharing feature on Say Namaste allows people to easily share their screen using desktop/laptop which can be used by all the users within the app.

Also Read | What Is Nites TV App: Is The Free Streaming Service Safe To Use?

Say Namaste app download

Here are the steps you can use to download the Say Namaste app on Android and iOS devices:

For Android users

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Step 2: Search for “Say Namaste Video Conferencing” or click on the link here.

Step 3: Tap 'Install' to download the app on your phone.

For iOS users

Step 1: Open the App Store on your device.

Step 2: Search for “Say Namaste Video Conferencing” or click on the link here.

Step 3: Click on the 'Get' button to download the app on your phone.

Also Read | How To Get Google Stadia Free Of Cost Without An Invite Code?