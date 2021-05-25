Seva Sindhu Drivers Application: How To Apply For The Karnataka Driver Scheme

Karnataka Government has been taking various important steps to help the people of the state fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, this time the state government launched a Karnataka Driver scheme called the Seva Sindhu. In this scheme, Auto and Taxi driver will be able to get financial aid from the government. So, here is all you need to know about Seva Sindhu, how to apply, eligibility, required documents and more.
What is the Seva Sindhu Karnataka Driver scheme?
The Government of Karnataka has declared a Karnataka driver scheme for all the registered and licenced drivers to fight against the covid-19 crisis. Auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers of the state will receive financial assistance of Rs 3000, and around 2.10 lakh beneficiaries will be benefitted from this scheme. The government is going to spend Rs 63 crore on drivers whereas they have also allocated a budget of Rs 12.73 Crore and Rs 69 crore for flowers & fruit and vegetable growers respectively. Different sects of daily wage earners will also be benefitted, but let us talk about how drivers can apply on the Seva Sindhu portal.
How to apply on the Seva Sindhu portal
- To apply on the Seva Sindhu app, auto drivers and taxi drivers will have to first visit the official website of Seva Sindu.
- Now at the homepage of the official Seva Sindu website, you will find the "Disbursement of cash relief to auto-rickshaw drivers and taxi drivers for COVID-19" Option.
- Just click on this option, and the Driver Registration Form will appear on your computer or mobile screen.
- Enter all the required details in the Application Form
- Then, click on the submit button and take a print of your application Form
Eligibility criteria for Seva Sindhu Auto Drivers application online
Following candidates are eligible to apply for the Karnataka driver scheme:-
- Auto Driver
- Barbers
- Cab Driver
- Dhobi
- Flower Growers
- Framers
- Handloom
- Manufacturer
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Taxi Driver
- Washermen
- Weavers
Required Documents for Seva Sindhu Karnataka Driver Scheme
Applicants need the following documents to submit the application form under this scheme to get the benefits:
- Aadhar Card
- Passport size photo
- Registered Transport Driver Proof
- Residence certificate
- Vehicle Registration Certificate and Applicant’s Driving License
- Voter ID Card
IMAGE: SEVA SINDHU PORTAL