Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana - Know All About The Scheme And How To Apply Online

The COVID-19 lockdown has people hard and many of them have been struggling to make their ends meet. One of the initiatives taken by the Maharashtra government is the Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana. Many people want to learn about the Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana application too.

Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana

This is a scheme that was started a year ago by the Maharashtra Government. Through this scheme, the government wanted to provide the poor people thalis at subsidized rater. The people can purchase these thalis from any of the help centers for INR 10 at first which was brought down to INR 5 later. The Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana’s name has been inspired by Shivaji Maharaj who was well known for his philanthropic work.

During the one-year term this scheme has seen, the government has been able to provide around 3 crore subsidized meals to people across 905 centers. This move by the government has helped a massive number of people during the lockdown. The aim of the scheme is to provide quality food to the people at minimal rates. Check out the menu of the Shiv Bhojan Thali below:

2 chapatis

1 Vegetable dish

1 Portion of rice

1 Portion of Dal or Curry.

Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana Application

Many people have been wondering how to apply online for the Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana. This scheme is applicable for everyone, and anybody can go to these centers and get themselves one of the subsidized thalis. These thalis have priced at INR 50 in Urban Areas and INR 10 and INR 5 in rural areas. The scheme has brought a lot of canteens that work like help centers and provide food to the people from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana app is available on the Google Play Store. People can download this application and apply for the Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana and avail their subsidized food. Through the Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana app, people can use the Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana near me feature. This Shiv Bhojan Thali Yojana near me feature will help the people figure out the closest canteen to them.

Promo Image Source: Screenshot from Google Playstore