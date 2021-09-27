Signal App Down: Company Claims Hosting Outage Fixed Shortly After Complaints

Messaging application Signal was down from early morning on September 27, 2021, to a little afternoon. The company detected the issue and has already deployed a fix to it, saying that the application is back online for 100% of users. According to several reports and user feedback on social media platforms, the Signal app has been facing issues since Sunday night growing up to over 1300 on Monday morning.

The Signal app down issue was reported on the global application down detector as well. The Signal outage on September 27, 2021, was caused due to a hosting outage affecting parts of their service. Users across the world have reported the issue on popular microblogging platform Twitter, including tweets from the United States and India. According to the down detector portal, about 43% of reports were related to the Signal app, 36% were related to sending messages and 21% was related to server connections.

Signal outrage was fixed earlier this afternoon

According to downdetector.com, Issues with the Signal app were first reported at 08:00 AM IST on September 27, 2021. It was at 09:00 AM that outage reports of the Signal app peaked on the portal at a total of 1,313. The issues persisted for some time, as there were 45 reports at 12:15 PM as well as 32 reports at 01:15 PM. A similar downtime is also confirmed from a tweet from Signal's official Twitter account. However, at around 1:15 PM, Signal tweeted that services have been restored for 100% of users. Find the tweet attached below.

We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody! — Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

Previously, similar problems were reported on the Signal app in July, May and April earlier this year. The Signal app has been receiving a lot of attention from users all over the country after its rival Whatsapp, changed its privacy policy. After the Whatsapp privacy update, a number of people switched to Signal from Whatsapp in the hope that the former will keep their information protected. Signal, the new app from the co-founder of WhatsApp, has seen incredible growth all over the world, over the past few months. Stay tuned for more tech news and updates.