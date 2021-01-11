Signal Features: How To Use Them And Why It's So Similar To WhatsApp

Many users have decided to ditch WhatsApp to switch over to Signal earlier this month after WhatsApp revealed its revised privacy policy that will come to effect on February 8, 2020. Though the latter offers great services coupled with superior security, it's valid to reconsider the switch especially after spending a great deal of time getting accustomed to WhatsApp. Features of Signal app are surprisingly similar to WhatsApp and there's a reason for that. If you're one to reconsider, here are some keynotes and Signal features that you must know:

Signal features

1. End-to-end encryption

Did you know that WhatsApp has been using Signal's technology for end-to-end encryption since 2016? But unlike WhatsApp, Signal goes a step further to ensure that the metadata that connects two ends of a chat is also encrypted. Furthermore, your backed-up messages are also safe and stored locally instead of the cloud.

2. Disappearing messages

A feature that came into effect only recently on WhatsApp has been on Signal since ages. From five seconds to a week, you can choose to delete your messages after whatever time you've set for your chat on your phone.

3. Group invites

WhatsApp truly became popular after its introduction of group chats that could allow the strength of 256 participants together. The only downfall to this feature is that you can be added on any group unless you actively change the settings in your profile.

On Signal, you don't have to worry about that. Prior to being added to any group, Signal makes sure to keep you in the loop by asking you to accept a request first in the form of invite links. As of now, you can add up to 150 members on Signal.

4. Locking Chats

Another feature that came on Signal way before it became popular on WhatsApp was the biometric lock setup on personal chats. You can choose to lock any chat and hide notifications from that chat, too, for however long you please.

5. Link Devices

Signal allows users to be present on multiple devices with just the help of a QR code. This includes Desktop/Web app that is available on Windows, MacOS and Linux. You can be active on all the devices at the same time without getting the notice to close the tabs.

6. Sealed Sender

A feature that hasn't even graced the WhatsApp platform yet, Sealed Sender ensures that nobody can figure out who is sending and receiving messages. Furthermore, through a 4-digit passphrase, users can backup their files locally.

7. Read Receipts

Like WhatsApp, Signal also avails the feature of read receipts and last seen. The user is allowed to enable or disable this feature whenever required. Unlike WhatsApp, Signal also has the option to disable typing indicators i.e. the three dots that pop up when someone is typing.

8. Video Call

One of the relatively new features of the Signal messenger app includes the video call feature that allows up to 5 people to join at the same time. Video calls are easy to set up and end-to-end encrypted.

9. Attachments and Forwards

Like any other messenger app, Signal messenger, too, supports sending attachments in any format except APKs. The best part about this feature is that it doesn't try to compress these attachments like WhatsApp. You can also forward messages and attachments to various other groups and users without having to think about the risk of security.

10. Voice Notes

The difference between sending a voice note over WhatsApp and Signal is that a WhatsApp user has to press on the mic for a long time to lock the voice note and keep it ongoing, whereas a Signal user has to simply tap on the mic and swipe up on the screen to lock the voice note.

Mute, Dark Mode, Archive, Broadcasting and Conversation Pinning are other common Signal app features.

