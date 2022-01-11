Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike steps down as CEO, Brian Acton to be interim CEO

Signal, the instant messaging platform was launched by Moxie Marlinspike back in 2014. Since its release, the application was headed by the founder and CEO, Marlinspike. However, in a recent turn of events, Marlinspike is stepping down as the CEO of Signal. A member of the Signal Foundation board, Brian Acton will serve as the interim CEO as the transition and candidate search will take place over the next month.

Last year during the month of January, the instant messaging platform experienced a rapid spurt of growth as WhatsApp users were looking for an alternative for the app. Apparently, WhatsApp was trying to enforce a new privacy policy that put users' data and privacy at risk. It lead to a widespread backlash where users migrated to other platforms such as Telegram and Signal. Over the years, Signal has been focussed on users' privacy. As of January 2021, Signal has about 40 million active users and has launched out a couple of updates in the recent past to improve users' experience.

Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike steps down

In a blog post on Signal's website, Moxie Marlinspike says "after a decade or more, it’s difficult to overstate how important Signal is to me, but I now feel very comfortable replacing myself as CEO based on the team we have, and also believe that it is an important step for expanding on Signal’s success."

Adding to his retirement as the CEO, Marlinspike says "Brian Acton, who is also on the Signal Foundation board, has volunteered to serve as interim CEO during the search period. I have every confidence in his commitment to the mission and ability to facilitate the team for this time."

Over the years, Signal has been supported by technological pioneer Elon Musk and National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Ending his blog, Marlinspike says "Finally, thank you to everyone who has helped make Signal what it is, has been supportive of what we’re building, and has been there along the way. We already have so much exciting work that’s coming soon in the pipeline right now, and I’m optimistic about all the potential for Signal over the next decade.''

Image: Signal/@moxie/Twitter