'Hey Siri, Where Are The Terrorists' Response From The AI Assistant Disappoints US Police

Siri has been the virtual assistant for iPhone since the iPhone 4S which released back in 2011. Through the years, there have been instances where the assistant has gotten Apple into some controversy. However, this time around, Siri's response to the question 'Where are the terrorists?' has triggered a nationwide conversation over Apple's support to the police reform. Read below to know what's happening:

'Hey Siri, Where Are The Terrorists?'

Siri, when asked about locating terrorists showcases the addresses to all the local police stations. The USA is currently in the middle of a heated division over the inclusion of police reform which was highlighted in the mainstream amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Whereas, Apple, even after multiple requests has not given any details about the same. Some pro-police reform personalities have also deemed it to be a way Apple is protesting against the cops in the USA.

On the other hand, prominent personalities in the system of police reform in the USA have not taken this prompt by Siri to be a light-hearted joke. The Kings Country Deputy Sheriff's Association has now issued a public statement directed towards Apple where they have asked the company to change it right away. Whereas, Apple has been suspiciously quiet about the issue and not giving it any mainstream attention even when social media users in the majority have disliked this response from Siri. Check out the public notice issued by the Kings Country Deputy Sheriff's Association below -

TERRORIST ALERT: According to Siri and Apple, Law Enforcement are now considered terrorists. Folks, the KCDSA cannot even begin to explain how horrific and how angry this makes us. To be compared to terrorists who hate America and brought down our Twin Towers is one of the most degrading things we have ever seen. This was brought to our attention this evening and we tested it. Sure enough this is real. How is this acceptable and how is this happening in America? Apple must change this NOW or at least explain why this is happening. America cannot tolerate this blasphemy toward the brave men and women of Law Enforcement.

