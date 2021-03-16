Skype Introduces New AI-based Noise Cancellation Feature For Desktop Apps

A new digital transformation introduced by Microsoft has updated the Skype Desktop app with a new feature that would elevate its voice and video call experience. For both Windows and Mac machines, Microsoft has introduced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled noise cancellation feature into the Skype desktop app. However, the novel feature is not yet available on Skype's mobile and web version, as per ANI reports.

How to activate the Noise cancellation feature?

A user should click on 'Settings' and select the audio tab in order to activate the background noise suppression feature. The noise cancellation feature shows up, with the options auto, low, and high.

Skype mentioned that this noise cancellation technology was originally made for Microsoft Teams, as per Mashable's blog post.

"We are pleased to announce the release of our latest background noise suppression feature in the Skype desktop app. Originally developed for Microsoft Teams, this new feature is designed to silence just about everything except for your voice when you're meeting on Skype," read the blog post, reported ANI. READ | Skype for Business Mac microphone not working? Here is how to fix it easily

The blog further elaborates on how the new noise cancellation feature functions. It states that the noise cancellation technology analyses audio feed, without affecting the speaker's voice it then uses deep neural networks to cut out the noise.

"This technology relies on machine learning (ML) to learn the difference between clean speech and noise and is frequently referred to as artificial intelligence (AI). A representative dataset is used to train the ML model to work in most of the situations our Skype users experience. There needs to be enough diversity in the dataset in terms of the clean speech, noise types, and the environments from which our users are joining online calls," read the blog post, reported ANI.

(With ANI Inputs)