Smartphone Mania Spin And Win Answers: Check Out These Amazon Quiz Answers Here

Smartphone mania Spin and Win are back this time and comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 25 lakh. The Smartphone mania spin and win Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an iPhone 12. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Amazon Smartphone Mania Spin and Win answers.

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: iPhone 12

Amazon Quiz Date: January 28 to February 28, 2021

January 28 to February 28, 2021 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

8 am–12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Smartphone Mania Spin and Win Answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is an iPhone 12 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners will be announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Quiz Answers for Smartphone Mania Spin and Win

Question 1: Which is the national flower of India?

Answer - Lotus

