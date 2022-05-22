Snapchat Could Soon Launch Parental Control Feature Called 'Family Centre'; All About It

Snapchat is working on a new parental control feature that will allow guardians to monitor the activities of their children on the app. Earlier this month, the platform revealed that it reaches 75% of 13-44-year-olds in over 20 countries around the world. It is important to mention that other social platforms including Instagram and Facebook, already have parental control feature in place.

As seen in the screenshot shared by Watchful via TechCrunch, the Snapchat Family Centre will allow guardians to "get visibility into who they (their children) are friends with." Additionally, guardians will also be able to see who their children are interacting with on Snapchat and who they have messaged in the last seven days. Additionally, the tool will also allow guardians to report any kind of abuse, harassment or any other issues.

The Snapchat parental control feature was first teased by Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel back in October 2021. Spiegel mentioned that the feature will allow parents to see how their kids are using the application. He also hopes that the feature will help players in getting more comfortable on the platform as their parents are there to guide them. The Snapchat Family Centre might come out soon.

Snap launches Snap Pixy; All about it

Most recently, Snap released a new product called Snap Pixy, the portable drone selfie camera. The device is small as it is designed to land on the user's palm. It could be very helpful for creators on the platform as it provides a creative angle to images and videos captured floating in the air.

In a nutshell, Snap Pixy is a portable flying camera that enables users to create Snaps from a new perspective. With the help of Pixy, users can capture creative third-person photographs and video graphs as the flying camera hovers near the user and records footage. Snap's Pixy can float, orbit, and follow the user without the need for a controller or additional equipment a controller. Once users are done creating memories, Pixy lands in the palm of their hands. Stay tuned for more updates related to Snapchat and other tech news.