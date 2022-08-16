Snapchat+ gets new features as paid service reaches one million users

Recently, the popular images and videos sharing platform Snapchat released a paid version of its app, called Snapchat+. In its entirety, Snapchat+ is a subscription-based service that provides users with exclusive features that are not available to non-paying users of the platform. Initially, Team Snap launched the service with a couple of features like profile badges, Ghost Trails and more. Now, Snapchat has come up with a new Snapchat+ drop.

In the official blog post, Snapchat also mentions that the platform has achieved over one million paying subscribers as of August 8, 2022. According to a report by Sensor Tower, the company has already raised more than seven million dollars by introducing the paid service. Hence, it is good to see that Snapchat is out with a feature drop already, as exclusive features seems to be the key differentiator.

Snapchat+ new features are out

Priority Story Replies: Snapchat+ users' replies will be more visible to Snap Stars.

Post View Emoji: Users can set an emoji that will be visible to their friends after they view their Snaps. Snapchat mentions that the feature provides a "signature way to sign-off your Snaps."

New Bitmoji Backgrounds: Snapchat+ users will get more Bitmji backgrounds including the new ones like gleaming gold and a beach paradise.

New App Icons:Although this was a part of the initial set of features as well, Snapchat+ new feature drops add new icons that can be set for the home screen.

Snapchat+ is now available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria.

Last week, Snapchat released Snapchat+ for Indian users. Snapchat+ will be available in India at ₹49 per month. This subscription will allow the platform to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of its community along with prioritised support.