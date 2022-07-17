Snapchat is planning to add NFTs as Snap Lenses, will begin testing the feature in August

Snapchat is working on a feature that will let artists and users display their digital collectables like NFTs. According to a report by Tech Crunch citing Financial Times, Snapchat will start experimenting with the feature from the month of August. Essentially, the feature allows users to convert NFTs and import them as Lenses on Snapchat. Keep reading to know more about the new Snapchat feature.

Snapchat to test conversion of NFTs to AR lenses

As mentioned earlier, the feature will be tested next month. The company will work with a limited number of creators, allowing them to create NFTs, mint them on another platform and then convert them into Snapchat Lenses. Further, the publication mentions that the photos and videos sharing platform Snapchat are not planning to charge for allowing users to showcase their digital collectables on the platform.

Further, Snapchat is also figuring out ways in which artists or creators can monetize their digital collections. Although, the process and the steps involved in the process are not known at the moment. Previously, we have seen platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram add support for NFTs so that users can display their digital belongings on the platform. More details about the feature should surface in the coming days, as Snapchat conducts tests and gets the required feedback.

In related news, Snapchat has finally released its paid version in selected countries around the world. It is called Snapchat+ and offers some exclusive features to users. Keep reading to know more about the countries in which Snapchat+ is available, its price and exclusive features.

In the official announcement post, Snapchat mentioned, "Today we're starting to roll out Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat for $3.99/month." Adding to it, Snapchat said, "This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support."