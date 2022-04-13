Snapchat launches Dynamic Stories, will enable users to watch news highlights in the app

After launching the new ASL Language Lens for users, Snapchat has now come up with a new Dynamic Stories feature. The new feature will enable users to view news and other informational highlights in the Discover feed. Essentially, Snapchat will create Stories out of the content created by verified media houses and creators on the internet. As of now, the feature is being tested in limited countries.

In the official press release, Team Snap mentions that "we have always felt a deep responsibility to highlight news and information that is credible and from trusted and clear sources." Adding to it, Snap says "with Dynamic Stories - this new Discover format uses a partner's RSS Feed to automatically create Stories from the content a publisher is already creating on the web." Given that these Snap Stories will update in real-time, users can keep up with the latest news from around the world.

Snapchat will show news highlights on the app

The Dynamic Stories feature is currently being tested in India, France, US and UK. For the creation process, Snapchat has collaborated with several news media houses and editorials across the world including Axios, Bloomberg, CNN, Insider, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post from the United States. In India, Snap has partnered with GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now and Vogue India.

Snapchat stresses the fact that it does not allow unmoderated open newsfeed, where unvetted individuals or publishers can broadcast false and misleading information to a large audience. Snap says that "Discover only features content from verified media publishers and content creators."

Recently, Snapchat partnered with SignAll, a company that develops sign language translation technology to launch ASL Alphabet Lens. Using the new Snap lens, people can learn the American sign language. The application shows on-screen instructions to form different shapes using one's hand that represent different letters of the sign language.

In the blog post, Team Snap announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind ASL Alphabet Lens in partnership with SignAll. Snap mentions that it is working to "expand the way Snapchatters can express themselves and make connections through our Camera." Adding to it, Snapchat says "we hope that Lenses not only evolve the way we see the world but help us feel closer to one another."