Snapchat launches Harry Potter lens to celebrate 20th anniversary of the franchise

The photos sharing application Snapchat has recently partnered with Warner Bros. to launch a new Snapchat lens. The new Snapchat lens has been launched to promote the upcoming Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses premiering on Sunday, November 28, 2021, and the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. Using the new Harry Potter Lens on Snapchat, users will be able to digitally dress like the students in Hogwarts.

In a public statement, Snapchat has said that the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is the first-ever television event from the Harry Potter franchise. Upon the occasion, Warner Bros. has partnered with Snapchat to create an AR-based digital experience for all the Harry Potter fans around the world to celebrate the culture followed in the school of magic and bring some fun to Snapchat users watching the new show from home.

New Harry Potter lens will be available at the premiere of the new show

The new Snapchat Harry Potter Lens will dress users as the members of the four popular houses in the popular school of magic and witchcraft, Hogwarts. As remembered by all the Harry Potter fans, these houses are Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Gryffindor. Like other Snapchat lenses, the Harry Potter Lens uses the AR capabilities of a smartphone's processor and camera. Keep reading to know more about how to use the new Snapchat Harry Potter lens. A new feature coming to the Snapchat lens is the VoiceML technology, using which Snapchat users will be able to talk to the Snapchat camera.

While using the news lens, saying commands like "Take a Snap" and "Go go Gryffindor" to dress up as a member of one of the four houses in Hogwarts. To use the new Harry Potter lens, users will have to take a picture of the Harry Potter Snapcode or discover within the Snap Lens Carousel in the lead up to the premiere of the new show. Thereafter, users can tap on the microphone to enable VoiceML technology and use the application with the help of voice commands telling which Hogwarts house they are in and watch them transform in the Snap camera. Stay tuned for more updates related to Snapchat and other app news.